OPINION | WALLY HALL: Razorbacks come up short in 52-51 loss to Ole Miss

Time had run out on Arkansas' final touchdown, and Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman decided to go for the win with a two-point conversion. It was an incomplete pass, and a glorious afternoon of college football ended with Ole Miss winning, 52-51.

It was a game of offense for both teams, as the Razorbacks totaled 676 yards and Ole Miss totaled 611.

There were six ties and five lead changes. The Rebels got the final lead on a 68-yard pass that Braylon Sanders caught at the Arkansas 35. He went untouched, and the extra point gave the Rebels a 52-45 lead with just 1:07 to play.

The Razorbacks needed every second, but they drove 75 yards to pull within one point.

In a hostile environment against a team scoring almost at will, the two-point attempt was the smart move.

K.J. Jefferson left no doubt that he’s a Southeastern Conference-caliber quarterback. The redshirt sophomore — who grew up 37 miles from the Ole Miss campus — was 25 of 35 passing for 326 yards and three touchdowns.

He also ran for 85 yards and three touchdowns.

Arkansas returns home next Saturday for an 11 a.m. game with Auburn.