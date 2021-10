PARIS 24, BAPTIST PREP 14

PARIS -- Paris (5-0, 2-0 4-3A) used a strong second-quarter burst to hold off Baptist Prep (4-1, 1-1).

Paris got touchdowns running and through the air and added a field goal to take a 17-point lead into halftime.

Baptist Prep scored a touchdown in each of the third and fourth quarters, but Paris added a score in the third to offset the Eagles' attempts.