POCAHONTAS 49, CAVE CITY 21

POCAHONTAS -- Connor Baker had a big night for Pocahontas (4-2, 2-1 4A-3), accounting for six touchdowns in a victory over Cave City (3-3, 1-2).

Baker completed 11 of 13 passes for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 24 carries for 191 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Greyson Maupin ran 22 times for 100 yards, scoring a rushing touchdown and catching another.