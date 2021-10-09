Police investigate two shootings

Little Rock police are investigating two apparently unrelated shootings less than two hours apart in different areas of the city.

A Thursday night shooting at an apartment complex on Baseline Road left a man injured, according to an incident report.

Officers responding to a shooting call around 10:50 p.m. Thursday at 9700 Baseline Road found James Rhodes, 55, had been shot in the right leg, according to the report. Officers applied two tourniquets and Rhodes was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, it read.

Police could not tell from speaking to people on the scene who the suspect was and the report offered no identifying information. One person, however, directed police to an apartment where they said the shooting happened, and the investigation is ongoing, the report stated.

Less than two hours later, three men opened fire early Friday on a Tulane Avenue house, wounding a woman, according to a police report.

Arriving at the residence shortly after midnight, officers encountered Cree Jones, 30, with a large gunshot wound to her lower right leg, the report states. Also at the house was an unnamed 10-year-old male, who was uninjured.

Jones, who told officers she was lying on the couch when she was struck by gunfire, was taken to UAMS Medical Center after officers applied a tourniquet to staunch the bleeding, according to the report.

Officers searching the area found 34 spent shell casings on nearby Grand Avenue, and met with Larry Miller, 71, whose house had been hit by bullets, the report states.

Miller let officers view the footage from his security camera, which showed three unidentified men arrive in a white sedan, parking about one block east of the house, it read. The report did not give a description of the men.

The trio walked toward the residence and began firing, the footage showed. Officers saw seven bullets strike Miller's house, the report said. The suspects then ran back to the vehicle and fled.

The report does not indicate the shooting was gang-related.