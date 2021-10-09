POSITION BY POSITION ANALYSIS

Quarterback

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson (54-91-2, 909 yards, 6 TDs) will make his first college start in his home state of Mississippi. The sophomore, whose 160.61 pass efficiency is 22nd in the FBS, could be key in the run game (40-235, 2 TDs, 5.9 ypc) after being slowed last week. Malik Hornsby (4-7-0, 27 yards) has gotten solid reps the last three weeks and has led two scoring drives plus two Victory formations in seven series.

OLE MISS junior Matt Corral (87-125-0, 1,210 yards, 10 TDs) hasn't thrown an INT in 180 consecutive attempts. The Heisman Trophy contender is completing 69.6% of his passes. He is No. 9 with 342.8 yards per game, No. 12 with 302.5 passing yards and No. 10 with 177.3 passing efficiency. Corral is responsible for 24 ppg., 4th in FBS. Corral's 6 rush TDs are tied for the SEC and he has rushed for 161 yards.

ADVANTAGE Ole Miss

Running backs

ARKANSAS The Arkansas run game was mostly choked off by Georgia last week with yards per carry way down. Trelon Smith (62-302, 3 TDs, 4.9 ypc) continues to lead the group, with Raheim Sanders (37-185, 1, 5.0 next). Dominique Johnson (23-157, 3) has the top rate at 6.8 ypc, while AJ Green (23-157, 1 5.7) has been the most productive in the pass game (5-74, 1).

OLE MISS The rushing load is split primarily between tailbacks Henry Parrish Jr. (36-223, 1, 6.2), Jerrion Ealy (40–204, 1, 5.1 ypc) and Snoop Conner (26-137, 4, 5.3), though QB Matt Corral (43-161, 6) leads the team in carries and TDs. Parrish, a 5-10, 190-pound sophomore, led the team with 70 all-purpose yards at Alabama. Ealy, a preseason first-team All-American averaging 6.8 yards per touch, was hurt last week.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/tight ends

ARKANSAS Treylon Burks (22-383, 2 TDs) was held down big time at Georgia. Burks is 6th in the SEC with 76.6 ypg. Tyson Morris (8-178, 2) maintains a strong 22.2 ypc average. Warren Thompson (7-103, 1) managed some short-yardage catches last week. Hogs need more from De'Vion Warren (6-89), Jacquayln Crawford (2-8), Ketron Jackson Jr. (1-16) and the TEs, particularly Blake Kern (5-61), who has some drops.

OLE MISS ace Jonathan Mingo (15-290, 3) the SEC leader at 96.7 ypg, is doubtful. Dontario Drummond (24-382, 4), a 6-1, 220-pounder frequently in the slot, is 2nd in the SEC at 95.5 ypg. Braylon Sanders (10-165, 2) is also a threat, along with TE Chase Rogers (7-71, 1) and Jahcour Pearson (3-40). Bentonville native Jadon Jackson (4-31) is likely to see his role increase.

ADVANTAGE Ole Miss

Offensive line

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks have one of the most experienced OLs in the FBS. LT Myron Cunningham, C Ricky Stromberg and RT Dalton Wagner, who struggled with false starts last week, are set. Guards Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer have been challenged by bigger Jalen St. John (6-5, 330) and Ty'Kieast Crawford (6-5, 350) this week. Veteran Ty Clary got first-team RT reps this week with Wagner out for an excused absence.

OLE MISS The Rebels might be slightly lighter than the SEC standard but still beefy with an average of 6-5, 310 pounds. RG Ben Brown, who started 10 games at C last season, has 38 consecutive starts. LT junior Nick Broeker and RT sophomore Jeremy James are both 14-game starters. LG Caleb Warren has made 12 consecutive starts. New starting C is Orlando Umana, a 6-4, 315-pound transfer from Utah.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Defensive line

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks struggled vs. the run and in pass rush last week. Transfers John Ridgeway (18 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 hurry), Tre Williams (15, 4.5, 4, 4) and Markell Utsey (8, 1.5, 0.5, 1 PBU, 2 hurries) have been starting, with Taurean Carter (14, 1 PBU) Zach Williams (13, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF), Eric Gregory (9, 1 hurry), Isaiah Nichols (5, 1.5, 1, 1 FF), Jashaud Stewart (3) and Mataio Soli (2) subbing.

OLE MISS Senior end Sam Williams (17, 5 sacks, 2 FF) tops the SEC and is 3rd in the FBS in sacks with at least one in every game. End Cedric Johnson (6, 2 sacks, 4 hurries) had a sack vs. Bama. DT Isaiah Iton (10, 1 TFL, 1 hurry) is a solid run plugger and big transfer addition. Quentin Bivens (8, 1 PBU) is a 305-pounder at tackle. Tariquious Tisdale (8), a former starter, and KD Hill (7, 1.5 TFL) are top reserves.

ADVANTAGE Even

Linebacker

ARKANSAS The Hogs will be challenged with filling the run game plus crossing routes and throws to backs by Ole Miss. Super senior Grant Morgan (37, 4.5 TFL, 2 PBU, 3 hurries) had the game-clinching pick-six vs. the Rebels last year. Bumper Pool (49, 3 TFL, 1 PBU) and Hayden Henry (40, 5.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 hurries) top the team in tackles despite splitting time. Andrew Parker (4, 2 hurries) is the top reserve.

OLE MISS MLB Chance Campbell (29, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 hurries), a transfer from Maryland, is coming off a career-high 10 tackles at Bama. OLB Lakia Henry (13), a 5-11, 230-pound senior, was almost a Razorback. Senior Momo Sanogo (10, 0.5 sacks, 1 hurry), who has made 19 career starts, backs up Campbell. Sanogo had a fake punt run for 47 yards on fourth and 10 to set up a fourth-quarter TD at Arkansas last year.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Secondary

ARKANSAS A pick against Texas A&M by Montaric Brown (21, 2 INTs) is the UA's only takeaway in 3 games. NB Greg Brooks Jr. (22, 2.5 TFL, 1 FB) and safeties Jalen Catalon (37, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 3 PBU), Joe Foucha (27, 2.5 TFL, 1 PBU) and Simeon Blair (9, 3 PBU) will be busy today. CB Hudson Clark (4) earned national player of the week kudos with 3 picks off Matt Corral last year. He splits time with LaDarrius Bishop (5, 1 PBU).

OLE MISS Nickel back Otis Reese (27, 1 PBU) is a 6-3, 215-pound striker who transferred from Georgia. Jaylon Jones (11, 1 TFL, 2 PBU), Deane Leonard (10, 1 PBU) and Deantre Prince (6, 1 INT), who picked Joe Burrow twice in 2019, are the top corners. The main safeties are Keidron Smith (26, 1 INT, 1 PBU) and AJ Finley (21, 1 TFL, 1 PBU) with Jake Springer (2) questionable due to injury.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

ARKANSAS The Hogs allowed a blocked punt TD last week after several strong games. Cam Little (8 of 9 FGs, 17 of 17 PAT) had his first miss in the shutout. Kickoff man Vito Calvaruso is a hefty 83.3% (25 of 30) on touchbacks. P Reid Bauer (40.9) has the fourth-highest average among the 5 SEC qualifiers. Arkansas' net punting (37.3), which includes two blocks, is 101st in the FBS. Nathan Parodi is now on PR (4.1) and KOR.

OLE MISS True freshman Caden Costa (4 of 5 FGs, 21 of 22 PAT) handles PKs and kickoffs, where he has 4 touchbacks on 27 kicks. P Mac Brown has only 9 punts but he's averaging 49.1 yards, which would rank 6th in the FBS if he qualified. The Rebels have returned only 5 kickoffs, with Henry Parrish Jr. (23.0) and Jerrion Ealy (21) leading the way. Braylon Sanders has one punt return.

ADVANTAGE Even

Intangibles

ARKANSAS Can the Razorbacks back up or repeat their turnover-fest from last season? The UA social media content team's meme of the "Lane Train," depicted as Thomas the Tank Engine, crashing at the hands of Sam Pittman, Barry Odom and Kendal Briles will probably be remembered. Arkansas has a knack for beating Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with many memorable wins over the years.

OLE MISS The Rebels are ready for revenge after last year's seven-turnover loss to the Razorbacks. QB Matt Corral, still a very viable Heisman Trophy contender, wants to make up for his 6 interceptions vs. the Hogs. Having the home crowd on their side and the very real motivation from last year is a strong advantage for the Rebels. The winner stays in the top 15 and in strong running for a New Year's Six bowl.

ADVANTAGE Ole Miss