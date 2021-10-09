PREP FOOTBALL: Alma blanks Clarksville

ALMA -- With the momentum of the game on the line, Alma senior defensive back Kevin Mills had the best seat in the house Friday night at Airedale Stadium.

Mills watched as the Alma front got a huge push on fourth-and-goal at the 1 in the third quarter. Mills then assisted at the end of the play to aid in forcing the key turnover on downs.

Mills kept the momentum going on the next drive, intercepting a pass to help secure a 14-0 victory for Alma over Clarksville in a 5A-West Conference matchup.

"I'm so proud of our defensive players and that staff," Alma Coach Rusty Bush said. "They played so well tonight. It was a game with a lot of long drives on both sides, so we needed them."

Alma (3-3, 2-1) held a 14-0 halftime lead. Clarksville (1-5, 0-3) took the opening drive of the second half 17 plays all the way down to the Alma 1. Along the way, the Panthers converted three fourth downs.

But the Alma defense got the stop on the fourth-down call. The unit got the big stop and turned away Clarksville when it turned to a rush right up the middle.

"What a stop by our defense," Bush said. "They never gave up. Those slow drives can get in your mind on defense. It was only inches away. To get a push against a really good football team, that is huge. Our defense needed that boost of confidence."

Alma's defense and Mills then followed up the goal-line stand with an interception -- his fifth of the season -- on the very next drive from Clarksville.

"They ran that same play right before that one," Mills said. "So the second time, I stayed where I needed to and told myself I needed to go get it. I jumped up and got it."

The Alma defense has been tested a lot this year, as the unit entered Friday's game giving up 34 points per game. The defense turned things around playing its best game of the year in a shutout victory, allowing about 160 yards of offense and less than 10 first downs.

"This was our best game all year," Mills said. "We got some big stops. We got turnovers when we needed them most. I'm proud of the guys around me. As a team we are feeling good. We just play hard and never give up."

Alma gained its scoring edge all in the second quarter. Wide receiver Conner Stacy moved to the quarterback position, a formation Alma calls anchor, and he rushed for a 2-yard score on fourth down and a 7-0 lead.

"We depend on him," Bush said of Stacy. "Other guys need to contribute and they do. But we feel so confident with the ball in his hands. When we go in that formation, our offensive line gets fired up. We don't do it a whole lot. But the team loves to run it."

Two drives later, Alma pushed its edge to 14-0. Quarterback Joe Trusty capped a lengthy drive with a 1-yard touchdown rush. Trusty has been asked to use his arm more than his legs, but he was a dual-threat option Friday.

"We knew coming into this that it could be a good game to use his legs," Bush said. "We want to protect him because he is our dude. But he is confident and made plays with his arm and legs. I was really proud of him."

Trusty finished 10 of 18 passing for 79 yards in a grinding, ball-control game for both teams. He also rushed for 88 yards on 17 carries with a score. Stacy, who entered the game leading the state in receiving, caught 7 passes for 44 yards with a rushing touchdown.

Alma turned to its ground game early and often with Trusty leading the way. But running backs Devin Poole (11 carries for 56 yards) and Brady Noyes (12 carries for 49 yards) played key roles.

Clarksville was guided by 60 rushing yards on 13 carries from running back Arthur Alvarez.

With the victory, Alma surpasses its totals from last year in overall wins and in conference wins. The Airedales will now look to make it back-to-back wins when they face Morrilton next week.