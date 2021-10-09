PREP FOOTBALL: Fayetteville downs Fort Smith Southside

FORT SMITH -- With the offense stifled in the first half, Fayetteville's defense and special teams came to the rescue.

Braelon Palmer grabbed a blocked punt out of the air in the end zone near the end of the first half to shift momentum toward the Bulldogs, who rolled in the second half to a 47-17 over Southside at Jim Rowland Stadium on Friday night.

No. 8 Fayetteville (4-2, 3-0 7A-West) committed three turnovers, but the defense allowed no points off of them.

Then leading just 14-10, Fayetteville forced Southside to punt from its own 27 late in the first half. Cade Fields busted through to block the punt, and Palmer caught the ball in the air in the end zone for the touchdown with 29 seconds left before the half for a 21-10 lead.

"For sure, our defense and special teams kept us in there," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said. "They went out and executed well, and got us a big boost right before the half."

In the second half, Fayetteville got untracked, offensively, with Bladen Fike throwing a 14-yard scoring strike to Dylan Kittell on the second series to bump Fayetteville's lead to 27-10 with 6:20 left in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs scored on three straight possessions in the fourth quarter to finally pull away.

Omar Murray scooted 26 yards for a touchdown on the seventh play of the fourth quarter to cap a 95-yard drive for a 33-10 lead.

After David Sorg and Kent Carlisle hooked up on a 79-yard touchdown play for Southside (0-6, 0-3) three plays later with 9:27 left in the game, Fike answered with a 62-yard toss to Isaiah Sategna on Fayetteville's next play from scrimmage for a 40-17 lead.

Fayetteville partially blocked a punt on Southside's next series and Sean Borkine returned it to Southside's 7. Murray scored on the next play for a 47-17 cushion with 8:17 left.

The first half was tight throughout with neither team scoring on its first two possessions and hardly moving the ball.

Southside struck first with Sorg hitting Desmond Lopez-Fulbright across the middle for a 61-yard touchdown catch and run with 7:07 left in the opening quarter.

Fayetteville scored on its next series, taking 11 plays for Uriel Espino crashing in from four yards out with 3:18 left in the quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

Fayetteville took a 14-7 lead three plays into the second quarter on Murray's 2-yard run.

Southside took 12 plays and drove to Fayetteville's 13, converted four first downs along the way and Sorg completed 6-of-8 passes on the drive but the Mavericks settled for a 30-yard field goal by Jackson DeLassus with 6:59 left in the half to draw within, 14-10.

"Story of the year for us" Southside Coach Kim Dameron said. "We can compete for about a half. If we don't keep up, offensively, we have a hard time, defensively, keeping up. We've got to get bigger and more physical on both sides of the ball. We play hard for as long as we can. Then right before the half, we have a play. We've had issues with our punt team all year."

Russell Key and Dmitri Lloyd intercepted passes for Southside in the first half to squelch Fayetteville drives. The Mavericks limited Fayetteville to just 170 yards over the first two quarters.

"I want to credit Coach Dameron and Southside," Dick said. "They had a great game plan and executed it well. For most of the game, they took it to us."

Fayetteville didn't produce a first down on three first-half drives.

"We didn't play up to par, we weren't ready to play so that's 100 percent my fault and not anybody else's," Dick said. "We'll be ready in the future."

Fayetteville finished with 81 plays for 571 yards and 33 first downs.

"We played better in the second half," Dick said. "We played no where near what we're capable of. Again, Southside had a good game plan and did a lot of things for us. We cleaned it up, but not where we need to be."

Fike completed 25 of 40 passes for 341 yards. Sategna again was the go-to receiver with 11 receptions for 202 yards. Kittell and Jalen Blackburn each caught five passes, Blackburn for 64 yards and Kittell for 51 yards.

Murray added 97 yards on 18 carries on the ground for the Bulldogs. Fike also ran for 61 yards.

Sorg was 25-of-48 passing for 284 yards. Lopez-Fulbright had eight catches for 95 yards. Carlisle caught six passes for 123 yards. Southside finished with 381 yards of offense.

Fort Smith Southside fans cheer for the Mavericks as they take the field against Fayetteville on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

The Fayetteville Bulldogs take the field prior to the game against Fort Smith Southside on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Fayetteville's Cade Fields (33) tackles Fort Smith Southside's Isaac Gregory (1) on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Fayetteville quarterback Bladen Fike (11) scrambles in the backfield as Fort Smith Southside's Hayden Hurst (98) applies pressure on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Fort Smith Southside wide receiver Desmond Lopez-Fulbright (6) attempts to escape from Fayetteville linebacker Kaiden Turner (9) after a reception on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Fort Smith Southside's Cole Elwonger, left, tackles Fayetteville's Omar Murray (13) on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Fayetteville quarterback Bladen Fike (11) attempts a pass during the second quarter against Fort Smith Southside on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

The Fort Smith Southside marching band performs at halftime on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)

Children that participated in a Cheerleader Clinic perform with the Fort Smith Southside cheerleaders prior to Southside's game against Fayetteville on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 in Fort Smith. (Special to NWA Democrat Gazette/Brian Sanderford)