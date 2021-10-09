PREP FOOTBALL: Goodshield rallies Rogers past Bentonville West

ROGERS -- Noah Goodshield used his arm to help keep Rogers within striking distance of Bentonville West in the second half.

The senior quarterback, however, turned to his legs to finally give the Mounties the lead Friday night. Goodshield started running to his right, then worked his way into the left side of the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown run as Rogers rallied for a 33-28 victory during 7A-West Conference action at Whitey Smith Stadium.

"Everybody was blocking, and it was working," Goodshield said. "That made it pretty easy. I was just reading blocks and playing football.

"This feels great. It shows a lot of what our team is about. We lost to Fayetteville last week, and it's hard to come back from a loss and win like that, especially when we were down since the first quarter."

West (3-3, 1-2 7A-West) enjoyed a 28-14 lead after Carson Morgan ran 47 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the second half before Rogers (4-1, 2-1) began its comeback behind Goodshield, who finished with 337 yards on 22-of-30 passing. He was able to get a 38-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Shepherd despite heavy pressure from a West defender and pulled the Mounties within 28-20 with 8 minutes, 11 seconds left in the third quarter.

Goodshield struck again on the third play of the fourth quarter when he hit Joel Garner with a 13-yard touchdown pass, but West was able to keep the lead after a delay of game penalty kept Rogers from going for two and settling for the extra point kick. The Mounties then drove 82 yards in just four plays after a West punt, and Goodshield put Rogers ahead with his run with 5:40 remaining.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » nwaonline.com/109rogers/]

"Noah Goodshield just makes plays," Rogers Coach Chad Harbison said. "The stuff we scored on, a lot of that stuff was just him getting out of the pocket and making plays. That touchdown run was him. That was not a designed play. He just sees the play, pulls the ball and just makes the play. He's just a good player."

West still had plenty of time to do something, but the Wolverines had lost Morgan -- who had 152 yards on 24 carries -- to an injury on the previous drive. West, however, was able to go from its 20 to the Rogers 24 before it faced a fourth-and-2 situation with 2:50 remaining.

Ty Durham, who was responsible for West's three first-half touchdowns, was used as a decoy on the play, and Jake Casey threw a pass to his right to Dakota Gaines. Jacob Jenkins, however, was there to drop Gaines at the line of scrimmage, allowing Rogers to take over with 2:44 remaining and eventually run out the clock.

"Last year, we went over there and got behind by 17, then came back and tied it and eventually went into overtime," Harbison said. "That's what we told them at halftime -- don't panic. We're still in this, and we'll get the stops in the second half. Our defensive guys and defensive coaches did a heck of a job.

"That fourth-down stop was just discipline -- staying home -- because that was a well-designed play that they drew up there. That No. 2 [Durham] is their guy, and they decoyed him and sent the other guy in the flats. I was just glad our guys stayed home, played disciplined football and made that stop."

Durham scored on a 3-yard run on West's opening drive, then caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from Casey for an early 14-0 West lead. He then threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jaxson Brust as part of a double pass with 2:27 before halftime and gave the Wolverines a 21-7 cushion, but Rogers pulled back within one score when Goodshield hit Kade Seldomridge on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 30 seconds left in the first half.

Rogers returns to 7A-West action next week at Springdale, while West hosts Springdale Har-Ber.