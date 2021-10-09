PREP FOOTBALL: Mountain Home downs turnover-plagued Van Buren

VAN BUREN – Say what you want about pandemics and the flu, Van Buren has a worse illness – the turnover bug.

Mountain Home took advantage of the five Pointers turnovers for a 42-15 6A-West win Friday night at Blakemore Field.

After winning its first four games, Van Buren (4-2, 1-2) has committed nine turnovers in the last two weeks. Mountain Home (2-4, 1-2), which had a minus-7 turnover margin coming into the game, converted those turnovers into 21 points, building a 35-3 halftime lead and cruising to the victory.

"It just seemed like from the time we got off the bus, the ball bounced our way," Mountain Home Coach Steve Ary said. "When your defense gives you five turnovers, you are going to win the game. When you don't take care of the ball, it will cost you every time."

The Bombers gained 407 yards in the game, 337 in the first half. Mountain Home was balanced on offense -- 229 yards passing and 178 rushing. Quarterback Brady Barnett threw a touchdown pass and ran for two others. Running back Gage Lindsey added a pair of scores as well.

"We felt good about being balanced offensively tonight," Ary said. "We had a good game on both offense and defense. These kids have been working hard but coming up on the short end of the stick. It was good for them to get the win tonight."

The Mountain Home defense allowed just three first downs and minus-9 total yards – including minus-24 yards rushing thanks to four sacks – in the first half. Two of those first downs by Van Buren were via 15-yard penalties by the Bombers. Van Buren would finish the game with 142 total yards.

"We got them out of trying to run the ball," Ary said. "It is hard to throw the ball all night with your number two quarterback."

In the game's opening minute, it was Van Buren that had the early opportunity to score. Dylan Barlow blocked a Mountain Home punt that Travis Holman recovered at the Bomber 11. Barlow would block another punt in the fourth quarter for the Pointers.

Three plays, though, netted minus-23 yards and Brady was hit and fumbled the ball on fourth down.

Mountain Home then marched 69 yards in eight plays, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by Gage Lindsey with 5:37 left in the first quarter.

"The game would have been different [if Van Buren scores after the blocked punt]," Ary said. "That was a big stop by our defense. That was probably the key series of the night.

The Bombers running game turned two big plays into their second touchdown of first quarter. Barnett gained 34 yards on a keeper to the Pointer 20 and then Lindsey scored on the next play, breaking two tackles before getting into the end zone for a 14-0 lead with 1:29 left in the quarter.

Mountain Home scored on three straight possessions in the second quarter to the blow the game open. Barnett hit Dillon Drewry for a 29-yard score, then added touchdown runs of 7 and 4 yards to increase the Bomber advantage to 35-0.

On the final play of the half, Pedro Rodriguez booted a 43-yard field goal to put the Van Buren on the board trailing at halftime 35-3.

Anthony Mojica scored on a 40-yard interception return with 5:44 left in the third quarter to give Mountain Home a 42-3 lead.