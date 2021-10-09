PREP FOOTBALL: Shiloh Christian runs over Prairie Grove

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Shiloh Christian ran for nearly 500 yards in a battle of Class 4A-1 unbeatens, taking down Prairie Grove 42-7 on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

All six Shiloh Christian (5-1, 3-0 4A-1) touchdowns came on the ground, none timelier than quarterback Eli Wisdom's 15-yard burst into the end zone midway through the fourth quarter.

Prairie Grove (4-2, 2-1) had closed the Saints' lead to 28-14 and hadn't allowed a second half score. Wisdom bled clock and marched the offense 73 yards down the field, putting the game out of reach.

"Anytime you can score, that's the goal," Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway said. "I think that was a situation where if they had gotten a stop, the momentum would've been regained. It was a huge drive for us to punch it in."

The Saints ran for 498 yards, Wisdom accounting for 112 on 17 carries. He reached the end zone a team best three times.

"The physicality was crazy tonight," Wisdom said. "I have to give credit to my offensive line. Without them, nothing I ever do is possible. They opened up holes the entire night and were so physical."

Shiloh Christian got on the board first on an 11-play, 94-yard drive that ended with a Wisdom 4-yard quarterback draw to score.

After a Prairie Grove fumble, the Saints capitalized. Senior tailback Ben Baker took a hand off 14 yards down the sideline for a score. The point after attempt was missed, but Shiloh Christian led 13-0.

Baker paced the Saints on the ground, running for 199 yards including a 50-yard burst in the second half.

Prairie Grove's Ethan Miller responded on the next Tigers possession, taking a third down carry 56 yards in for a touchdown and closing the gap to 13-7.

The next two Shiloh Christian drives shifted momentum. Wisdom led the Saints with back-to-back scoring possessions, and a two-point conversion. His 6-yard scamper with time winding down before halftime extended the lead to 28-7.

"That was big for us to go into the locker room up by three scores," Wisdom said. "We work on drives like that every Thursday morning, so it was good to be able to execute when we needed it."

The Tigers punched back with stingy defense to start the second half. After forcing both a Saints punt and a turnover on downs, quarterback Paytin Higgins scrambled and found Landon Semrad in the back of the end zone to make it a two-possession game with five minutes left in the third quarter.

That was the closest Prairie Grove came.

Long, time-consuming drives by Shiloh Christian in the fourth quarter salted the game away. Wisdom's 15-yard score and sophomore Bo Williams' 56-yard rushing touchdown with two minutes left gave the Saints a 28-point win in what was a much closer margin for most of the game.

"That's a really good team we played," Conaway said. "They have a good offense and busted a few big plays on us. Credit to them, they threw it and caught it well on that first drive out of halftime to go down and score.

"I feel like we prevented them from doing what they normally want to do by controlling the line of scrimmage and defending the run well. It was an extremely physical game."