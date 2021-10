PRESCOTT 50, CENTERPOINT 41

PRESCOTT -- Prescott (6-0, 3-0 5-3A) held on to win the nail biter over Centerpoint (5-1, 2-1) thanks to running back Jaylon Hopson.

The Curley Wolves scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to hand the Knights their first loss of the season.

Hopson ran for four touchdowns and added a two-point conversion to secure the victory for the Curley Wolves.