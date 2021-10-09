Report of gunfire in Rogers results in brief lockdown

ROGERS -- A report of gunfire resulted in a brief lockdown Friday night during Rogers High Homecoming celebrations, according to the Rogers Police Department.

Department Public Information Officer Keith Foster said a student in the cafeteria called 911 after thinking he had heard about five gunshots. Rogers police then implemented a lockdown at the school, during which they searched the campus and found no damage or injuries to support the claim of gunfire, so the lockdown was lifted.

Foster said a dance was being held not too far away from the cafeteria and that it was possible that the student had heard sound effects from the music and mistook them for gunshots.