RISON 62, SMACKOVER 26

RISON — Rison (5-1, 3-0 3A-6) scored three times in the second quarter to break open a close game.

The Wildcats (5-1, 3-0) won their fifth game in a row to stay perfect in conference play.

Smackover (2-4, 0-3), which trailed 36-14 at halftime, lost its third consecutive game. Brandon Lockhart had three touchdown passes for the Buckaroos.