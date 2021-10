RIVERCREST 35, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 14

WILSON -- Mike Sharp completed 22 of 27 passes for 231 yards and 4 touchdowns as Rivercrest (4-1, 3-0 4A-3) topped Jonesboro Westside (1-4, 1-2).

Clay Burks was on the receiving end of two of those touchdowns. Brandyn Brownlee and Michael Rainer caught the others.

Jonesboro Westside's Darvin Fowler finished with 16 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown.