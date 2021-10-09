VOLLEYBALL

UALR's Compton wins 550th match

Coach Van Compton earned her 550th career victory as the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (11-7, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference) defeated Louisiana-Monroe (5-15, 1-4) 25-22, 25-13, 25-13 on Friday night in Monroe, La.

Nicole Medlin finished with nine kills to lead the Trojans.

Laura Jansen had 14 digs, 8 kills and 2 blocks.

ASU falls on road

Arkansas State University (12-6, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference) lost to Louisiana-Lafayette 25-21, 25-17, 25-22 on Friday night in Lafayette, La.

Macey Putt had a match-high 16 kills for the Red Wolves.

Elise Wilcox recorded 12 kills and Tatum Ticknor had 16 digs.

UCA loses ASUN home opener

The University of Central Arkansas (3-11, 1-4) lost its Atlantic Sun Conference home opener Friday night to Eastern Kentucky (6-14, 3-3) 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 15-25, 15-10 at the Prince Center in Conway.

Amari Mitchell led the Sugar Bears with 13 blocks and added 11 kills.

Lexi Miller posted 13 kills, while Alexis Stumbough had 12 kills.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

BASKETBALL

Girls basketball event set

The S.T.R.O.N.G. Showcase for girls basketball players is slated to be held today at Little Rock Hall.

The event, which is designed to provide extended exposure to players, is for grades 6-12 and will include several time slots. There are sessions for sixth-eighth grade teams from 9 a.m.-noon and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Ninth-12th grades will be from noon-3 p.m. and 1-4 p.m.

Registration can be completed online at ballsohardevents.com and will be open until slots are filled. The entry fee is $125.

-- Erick Taylor