State's active cases see first increase in 4 weeks; hospitalizations near 3-month low

The number of active covid-19 cases in Arkansas increased for the first time in four weeks on Saturday, according to data published by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Active, or currently infectious, cases had declined every day since Sept. 11, when there were 19,853 active cases statewide. The decline in cases on Sept. 12 began a 27-day streakthat ended on Saturday, when the state reported 7,833 active cases, an increase of 166 from Friday.

The number of new cases per day has been fluctuating, according to Health Department data. Saturday saw 887 new cases, 148 more than Friday’s increase and 245 more than the previous Saturday.

The state has reported a total of 502,405 covid-19 cases since March 2020. Of those, 486,613 are considered recovered.

Hospitalizations continue to decrease, down 10 from Friday and down 136 from the previous Saturday. The 553 hospitalized covid-19 patients on Saturday mark the lowest number since the state reported 540 such patients on July 11.

The number of patients in intensive care units remained at 267 for a second day Saturday. Of those, 171 patients were on ventilators, four fewer than Friday and 12 fewer than the previous Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Health Department reported 21 new covid-19 deaths on Saturday for a total of 7,831 since March 2020.

As of Saturday evening, Gov. Asa Hutchinson had not released his usual statement on Twitter about the data, but he has consistently encouraged Arkansans to get vaccinated against the virus.

More details in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.