STUTTGART 42, BALD KNOB 19

BALD KNOB -- Stuttgart (5-1, 3-0 4A-2) fell behind 7-0 in the first quarter, then roared back with 42 unanswered points before halftime in a victory over Bald Knob (0-6, 0-3).

Stuttgart's Jayden Strange ran for two touchdowns and caught another. Daniel Poole also had two rushing touchdowns.

Quarterback Leason Pierce led Bald Knob with a pair of touchdown runs.