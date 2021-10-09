Super Quiz: Literature

Who was the alternate personality of Dr. Henry Jekyll?
Who is the only human in the Winnie-the-Pooh stories?
What was the name of the fictional home of Scarlett O'Hara?
Who offered a plate of green eggs and ham?
What was the surname of folktale-collecting brothers named Jacob and Wilhelm?
Who did "The Man With the Yellow Hat" bring home from Africa?
The last word of the six-word title of this 2005 novel is "Tattoo."
What famous detective was the creation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle?
The two main characters in this novel are George and Lennie.
Answers:
Mr. Edward Hyde
Christopher Robin
Tara
Sam-I-Am
Grimm
Curious George
"The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo"
Sherlock Holmes
"Of Mice and Men"