Super Quiz: Literature

Who was the alternate personality of Dr. Henry Jekyll?

Who is the only human in the Winnie-the-Pooh stories?

What was the name of the fictional home of Scarlett O'Hara?

Who offered a plate of green eggs and ham?

What was the surname of folktale-collecting brothers named Jacob and Wilhelm?

Who did "The Man With the Yellow Hat" bring home from Africa?

The last word of the six-word title of this 2005 novel is "Tattoo."

What famous detective was the creation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle?