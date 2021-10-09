Three from Arkansas part of world title team

Three Arkansans -- Jim Fulks of Maumelle, Eddie Glover of Conway and Ed Petlack of Sherwood -- are now world champions as members of LOTA Softball, which won the Men's 80 Major Division at the 2021 Senior Softball World Championship on Sept. 20-22 in Nevada.

"I've managed a number of teams and played with them over the years, but the one big tournament that I never won was the Worlds," Fulks said. "We've gotten second before but never did win it."

LOTA -- an acronym for Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, the states where its players are from -- went 5-1 over a three-day span to win the division which included teams from Minnesota, Colorado and New York, among others.

While this year's 80 Major division had only a handful of teams, the entirety of this year's tournament had 651 teams spread across 11 different age divisions from Sept. 24 through Oct. 3.

Fulks, 78, is a member of the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame and the Arkansas Softball Hall of Fame. He first began playing senior softball when he moved to Maumelle in 1993, and served this year as as LOTA's manager.

Glover and Petlack both played infield for LOTA, and Glover won three of the team's six games, including the championship game.