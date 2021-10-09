Today's Great American Conference games

EAST CENTRAL (Okla.) AT HENDERSON STATE

WHEN 2 p.m

WHERE Carpenter-Haygood Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO Henderson State: Network 1 Sports FM-KYXK, KVRC-FM, 91.9; KDEL-FM, 100.9

INTERNET hsusports.com

RECORDS Henderson State (5-0, 5-1 GAC); ECU (4-1, 4-1)

COACHES Scott Maxfield: 113-57 in 16 seasons at Henderson State, 141-68 in 20 seasons overall; Al Johnson (12-17) in 3 seasons

SERIES Henderson State leads 18-12-1

LAST WEEK Henderson State def. Southeastern Oklahoma State 27-24; ECU def. to Southern Arkansas 38-17

LAST MEETING Henderson State def. East Central 48-17 in 2019 at Arkadelphia

NOTEWORTHY Henderson is off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 2016, and a victory today would give the Reddies their first 6-0 start since 2014. The Reddies are No. 9 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25, the highest of three GAC teams in the poll. Henderson is No. 21 in the d2football.com Top 25. The Reddies offense is led by two sixth-year seniors -- QB Adam Morse (106-154, 1,369 yds., 14 TD, 6 INTs.) and WR L'Liott Curry (50-565 receiving, 6 TDs). RB Deuce Sproles (55-298 rushing, 5 TDs) is one of four RBs who see action. ... East Central is led by QB Kenny Hrncir (58-116, 900, 8 TD, 8 INTs). Senior RB Ontario Douglas (392 rushing, 2 TDs) did not play in last week's 38-17 victory over Southern Arkansas and is not listed on the Tigers' 2-deep depth chart.

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORD Arkansas Tech (1-4, 1-4 GAC); Oklahoma Baptist (3-2, 3-2)

COACHES Kyle Shipp: 4-12 in 2 seasons at ATU; Chris Jensen (33-49) in 8 seasons at Oklahoma Baptist

SERIES ATU leads 4-3-1

LAST WEEK ATU def. Southern Nazarene 51-41; Oklahoma Baptist lost to Harding 31-7

LAST MEETING Arkansas Tech lost to Oklahoma Baptist 43-31 in 2019 in Russellville

NOTEWORTHY Tech senior QB Jack Lindsey, a transfer from the University of Arkansas, had his best game to date with 247 yards passing (3 TDs) and 32 rushing yards (1 TD). Lindsey is ninth in the GAC in passing yards (754, 6 TDs) but has back-to-back games of more than 200 yards and is the third-leading rusher among QBs with 206 yards. Caleb Batie (80-262 rushing, 2 TDs) is Tech's leading rusher and redshirt freshman Joyrian Chase (19-225, 2) has emerged as the Wonder Boys' leading receiver with 16 catches the past three games. ... Oklahoma Baptist is led by All-GAC QB Preston Haire (1,464, 15 TDs) and possesses two of the top six receivers in the GAC -- Keilahn Harris (47-565, 8) and Josh Cornell (36-364, 3). The Bison came into last week averaging 40.7 points per game, scored a touchdown on its first possession but nothing thereafter.

SOUTHERN NAZARENE AT HARDING

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Harding (4-1, 4-1 GAC); Southern Nazarene (0-5, 0-5)

COACHES Paul Simmons: 34-10 in 4 seasons at Harding; Dustin Hada (0-5) in 1st season at Southern Nazarene

SERIES Harding leads 7-1, 6-1 GAC

LAST WEEK Harding def. Oklahoma Baptist 31-7; Southern Nazarene lost to Arkansas Tech 51-41

LAST MEETING Harding def. Southern Nazarene 31-3 in 2019 in Searcy

NOTEWORTHY Harding has won 3 in a row since losing to Southeast Oklahoma 32-31 in Week 2. The teams the Bisons have defeated had a combined record of 8-1 at the time of the game. Harding is No. 9 in the d2football.com Top 25 and is No. 21 in the AFCA Top 25. ... Senior fullback Cole Chancey had 103 yards and 3 TDs in Harding's victory over Oklahoma Baptist. Chancey has 4,182 career rushing yards and needs 33 yards to pass Alan Dixon (4,214, 1970-1973) for the Harding record. Harding (358.8 ypg) leads Division II in rushing and time of possession (38:12). ... Junior transfer Omar Sinclair (46-420 rushing, 4 TDs) is the Bisons' second-leading rusher.

SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA ST. AT SOUTHERN ARKANSAS

WHEN 2:30 p.m.

WHERE Wilkins Stadium, Magnolia

RADIO KVMZ-FM, 99.1, Magnolia

RECORDS SAU (2-3, 2-3 GAC); SEO (4-1, 4-1)

COACHES Mike McCarty: 2-3 in 1 season at SAU; Tyler Fenwick: 5-11 in 2 seasons at SEO, 42-40 in 8 seasons overall

SERIES SAU leads 23-18-3

LAST WEEK Southern Arkansas lost to East Central 38-17; SEO lost to Henderson State 27-24

LAST MEETING SAU def. SEO 49-7 in Magnolia in 2019

NOTEWORTHY The Muleriders have lost three in a row after a 2-0 start. SAU has been potent on offense, averaging 409.4 yards and nearly 29.2 points per game. Freshman RB Jariq Scales leads the GAC and is sixth in NCAA Division II with 594 rushing yards. Senior QB Hayden Mallory (1,294 passing, 12 TDs, 7 INTs) is fourth in the GAC in passing and wide receiver Micah Small (28-446, 6) is fifth in the GAC in receiving yards. Kicker Austin Wilkerson is 5 for 5 in field-goal attempts, including 3 in last week's loss. SAU is allowing 34.2 points per game to rank 10th in the GAC and 456.8 yards per game, 11th of 12 in the GAC.

OUACHITA BAPTIST AT SW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Flex-Chem Field at Milam Stadium in Weatherford, Okla.

RADIO Ouachita Radio Network: KDXE-FM,101.1 (Little Rock); KESA-FM, 100.9 (Eureka Springs); KAMD-FM, 97.1 (Camden); KZNG-AM 1340/FM 97.9/FM-105.5 (Hot Springs); KNAS-FM, 105.5 (Nashville); KQOR-FM, 105.3 (Mena); KFTB-FM, 98.1 (Pine Bluff); KHGG-FM, 103.5 (Fort Smith); KILX-FM, 102.1 (De Queen)

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS OBU (4-1, 4-1 GAC); SWOSU (0-5, 0-5)

COACHES Todd Knight: 127-97 in 22 seasons at OBU, 155-129-2 in 28 seasons overall; Chet Pobolish (6-21) in 3 seasons at SWOSU

SERIES OBU leads 12-4, 8-1 in GAC

LAST WEEK OBU def. Northwestern Oklahoma State 64-17; SWOSU lost to Arkansas-Monticello 18-16

LAST MEETING Ouachita Baptist def. SWOSU 26-21 in 2019 at Weatherford, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY OBU rebounded from its first GAC loss in four years with a 47-point victory over NWOSU in Arkadelphia. The Tigers are No. 12 in both the AFCA Top 25 and the d2football.com polls. The Tigers are clearly No. 2 in rushing offense in the GAC and Divison II behind Harding with 1,433 yards (286.6 ypg). Senior RB TJ Cole (586, 5) and freshman RB Kendel Givens (356, 12) are the leading rushers. Xaylon Falls, another freshman, has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. The Tigers received contributions from all four of their RBs last week. True freshman Isaac Edwards entered the game in the second half with OBU leading 43-10, rushed 21 times for 190 yards and 2 TDs, and earned GAC Offensive Player of the Week honors. .... The Bulldogs gave then-No. 6 OBU a tough test when the teams last met two years ago in Weatherford. OBU trailed 21-20 with 11:42 to play before the Tigers drove for the winning score.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO AT NW OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Ranger Field, Alva, Okla

RADIO KHBM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS UAM (3-2, 3-2 GAC); NWOSU (0-5, 0-5)

COACHES Hud Jackson: 37-67 in 10 seasons at UAM; Matt Walter (20-40) in 6 seasons at NWOSU

SERIES The teams are tied 5-5.

LAST WEEK UAM def. Southwestern Oklahoma 18-16; NWOSU lost to Ouachita Baptist 64-17

LAST MEETING UAM lost to NW Oklahoma State 28-0 in Alva in 2019

NOTEWORTHY UAM has a winning record despite averaging (22.6 ppg) and allowing 32.4 ppg. Everything revolves around sophomore dual-threat QB Demilon Brown. Brown (55-381 rushing, 6 TDs) is UAM's leading rusher. He is dangerous when throwing the ball (1,093 passing, 7 TDs). UAM has three talented WRs -- senior CJ Parham (451 yards, 4 TDs), senior DeAndre Washington (16-236, 2) and sophomore LaCedric Smith (14-184, 1). Devontae Dean is UAM's top RB with 84 rushes for 283 yards. Northwestern Oklahoma ranks 11th in the GAC in scoring (19.2 ppg) and 9th in total yards (355.4 ypg). NWOSU is surrendering the most points per contest in the conference at 45.4 points per game, while allowing 516.4 yards per contest.