Tools & Toys: Familink and myCharge Hub Turbo 18W

Familink

What's to love: Familink is a great way to send photos to people who aren't tech savvy.

What does it do: The 7-inch wide digital frame just needs to be plugged in for the owner to start receiving photos. It works with or without Wi-Fi. Familink frames are connected to the internet automatically with an included 4G sim card and are paired with a Familink account when shipped. The first three months are free and $6.90 per month afterward. Those with Wi-Fi can connect their device and enjoy Familink without a subscription. The whole family can send pictures with messages which will appear in the frame. Users need to download the free mobile app, use the Familink website or send by email — each frame has its own email address. The frame is $169. Visit familink.io for more information.

myCharge Hub Turbo 18W

What's to love: All that's needed to charge a smartphone or device is built in to the battery pack.

What does it do: When there is no access to a power outlet — when traveling or camping for instance — this portable charger can charge smartphones and other smart devices. The cool thing is, there is no need to also haul around cords or a plug-in. The Hub Turbo has has built-in Apple Lightning and USB-C charging cords that feature Apple Power Delivery and Qualcomm Quick Charge that can quickly charge phones. Fold out prongs on the back of the battery pack allow it to be plugged directly into a wall outlet to recharge. The myCharge Hub Turbo 18W sells for $99. Visit mycharge.com for more information.