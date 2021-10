TRUMANN 40, GOSNELL 14

TRUMANN -- The Trumann (5-1, 3-0 3-4A) defense complimented their offensive effort well in a win over the Gosnell Pirates (1-4, 1-2).

The Wildcats shut out the Pirates in the first half of the game on their way to staying undefeated in conference play.

The Wildcats scored two rushing touchdowns and threw for another in the first half and opened the third quarter with another score on the ground.