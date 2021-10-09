U.S. back to almost 1 million daily doses

The number of Americans getting covid-19 shots has steadily increased to a three-month high as seniors and people with medical conditions seek boosters and government and employer mandates push more workers to get their first doses.

Demand is expected to spike in a few weeks if regulators authorize the Pfizer vaccine for elementary school children, and some states are reopening mass vaccination clinics in anticipation.

In Missouri, a vaccination site at a former Toys R Us store is set to open Monday. Virginia plans to roll out nine large vaccination centers over the next few weeks, including one at Richmond International Raceway.

Colorado opened four mass vaccination sites in mid-September, largely to deal with employer mandates, and officials saw a 38% increase in vaccinations statewide during the first week.

The total number of doses being administered in the U.S. is climbing toward an average of 1 million per day, almost double the level from mid-July -- but still far below last spring. The increase is mainly due to boosters, with nearly 10% of the nation's over-65 population already getting third shots, but there are signs of increased demand from other groups as well.

On Thursday, 1.1 million doses were given, including just over 306,000 to newly vaccinated people, said Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, the White House covid-19 data director.

Organizers of the effort to reach the roughly 67 million unvaccinated American adults say the rise in demand can be traced to approval of the Pfizer booster, mandates that have forced employees to choose between the shot and their jobs and statistics that show nearly all covid-19 deaths are among the unvaccinated.

"We're seeing people who need the shot to keep a job," said Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez-Fisher, who runs a mobile vaccine clinic geared toward Hispanic people in Colorado.

Last weekend, his clinic delivered 30 shots to people outside the Mexican Consulate in Denver. "On these days, 30 is a very good number," he said.

Virginia's vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, said opening the large vaccination centers will allow local health departments to focus on reaching underserved communities. "This should really help relieve the burden for our local providers," he said.

Last week, the number of people getting shots at a mall in Charlottesville, Va., doubled over the previous week, said Ryan McKay, who oversees covid-19 operations for the Blue Ridge Health District.

The big push now, he said, is in neighborhoods where rates are low. The health district has set up mobile clinics at weekend basketball tournaments, high school football games and even at a corner market where 20 people were vaccinated in a day.

"Those 20 vaccinations sound small, but it's really a huge success," McKay said.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday stopped at a vaccine center in Newark, N.J., where she met with patients and health care workers and encouraged people to get the shot.

"There will be an end to this," she said. "We really feel we are starting to get in front of this."

Alba Lopez in Ohio decided to get the Pfizer vaccine Friday at the Columbus Public Health Department after tiring of the twice-weekly testing required by her employer, Chase Bank, and filling out an online form each day indicating whether she had a fever and how she felt.

The vaccine "helped me to avoid all that," said Lopez, who also figured her company will eventually require it.

Health officials in Springfield, Mo., an early epicenter of the delta surge, are opening the vaccination site at the former toy store because they anticipate seeing an influx of people.

5- TO 11-YEAR-OLDS NEXT

Roughly 28 million more U.S. children could be eligible for reduced-dose kids' shots as early as November if regulators give their approval.

The government has purchased enough doses to give two shots to all eligible children 5 to 11. Still, federal and state officials and health providers say that vaccinating children is likely to be a more challenging process than it was for adults and teens.

The federal government plans to allocate shots in the initial rollout according to a formula to ensure equitable distribution, likely based on a state's population of eligible children, according to a federal health official who spoke on condition of anonymity to share planning. Enlisting besieged health providers and persuading reluctant parents will complicate the process.

"Everyone is so busy right now. Kids have gone back to school, we're seeing disease increases in pediatrician offices because of exposures to other viruses and we're needing [children] to come in for flu vaccine," said Patsy Stinchfield, former senior director of infection prevention and control at Children's Minnesota, a pediatric health system in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Clinicians are still completing coronavirus vaccinations for those 12 and older, giving third shots to immunocompromised individuals, and boosters to older adults and others at high risk for severe disease.

"And now this population. Phew," Stinchfield said. "There is great worry about how the United States will manage the new wave of kids coming in for covid vaccines."

An FDA expert panel is scheduled to hear presentations on the vaccine's safety and efficacy Oct. 26, with vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meeting a few days later. If regulators and the CDC give the go-ahead, children could start getting the shots the first week of November.

"We're ready, we have the supply," said Jeff Zients, the White House covid-19 response coordinator, appearing on CNN Thursday. "We're working with states to set up convenient locations for parents and kids to get vaccinated, including pediatricians' offices and community sites. We'll be ready pending the CDC and FDA [Food and Drug Administration] action."

But initially the government will distribute only a portion of the 65 million doses the government has purchased, according to a senior federal health official who spoke on condition of anonymity to share planning discussions. Up to 20 million doses will be available the first week, the official said. Federal officials are "also making sure that we're not having folks unnecessarily stockpile product," the official said.

Once the vaccines go out, it will be up to state officials to decide where and how many doses should be given to pediatricians, pharmacies and school-based or other clinics.

MASK FIGHT IN IOWA

A federal judge Friday extended an order that will prevent Iowa officials from enforcing a law that prohibits school districts from implementing mask requirements until a federal lawsuit challenging the law can be heard.

Judge Robert Pratt had earlier issued a temporary restraining order preventing Gov. Kim Reynolds and Department of Education Director Ann Lebo from enforcing the law Reynolds signed in May.

The order entered Friday issues a preliminary injunction that continues to prohibit the state from enforcing the law until the court case can be decided.

Lawyers for Reynolds and Lebo immediately filed notice of an appeal with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

"We will never stop fighting for the rights of parents to decide what is best for their children and to uphold state laws enacted by our elected legislators. We will defend the rights and liberties afforded to all American citizens protected by our constitution," Reynolds said in a statement.

Eleven parents and The Arc of Iowa, a group that defends the civil rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, sued the state Sept. 3. They claim the law substantially increases the risk of several children with health conditions of contracting covid-19 and that it violates federal laws including the Americans with Disabilities Act.

One of the lawyers representing them, ACLU of Iowa Legal Director Rita Bettis Austen, said the judge's action means schools are able to maintain mask requirements "to meet the needs of kids in their district who have disabilities, including underlying conditions, making them vulnerable to serious illness, hospitalization, or death from covid-19, in accordance with federal law."

Pratt cited the current trajectory of pediatric covid-19 cases in Iowa since the start of the school year and the irreparable harm that could befall the children involved in this case as reasons for the order.

The dispute is one of several playing out in school districts nationwide as parents, school administrators and health officials battle over enforcement of mask protocols. The U.S. Education Department has opened civil rights investigations in five Republican-led states, including Iowa, that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools.

Information for this article was contributed by John Seewer, Heather Hollingsworth, Jennifer McDermott, David Pitt and Andrew Welsh-Huggins of The Associated Press; and by Lena H. Sun, Laurie McGinley and Dan Keating of The Washington Post.

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, vaccine provider prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic run by the Allegheny County Health Department at Casa San Jose, a non-profit serving Latino immigrants in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The number of Americans getting COVID-19 vaccines has steadily increased to a three-month high as seniors and people with medical conditions seek boosters, and government and employer mandates push more workers to take their first doses. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2021, file photo, Nurse Vicki Reinshagen administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to Chattanooga resident Martha Carpenter at the Tennessee Riverpark in Chattanooga, Tenn. The number of Americans getting COVID-19 vaccines has steadily increased to a three-month high as seniors and people with medical conditions seek boosters, and government and employer mandates push more workers to take their first doses. (Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

Vice President Kamala Harris talks with people who have been administering COVID-19 vaccinations, in Newark, N.J., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris tours a COVID-19 vaccination center in Newark, N.J., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

FILE - In this April 13, 2021, file photo, socially distanced kindergarten students wait for their parents to pick them up on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles. The number of Americans getting COVID-19 vaccine shots is nearing an average of 1 million per day. Demand is expected to spike in a few weeks when elementary school age children can begin getting vaccinated. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)