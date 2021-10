VILONIA 35 PEA RIDGE 0

PEA RIDGE -- Vilonia (6-0, 3-0 5A-West) continued its undefeated season with a road victory over Pea Ridge (0-6, 0-3).

Vilonia quarterback Austin Myers finished 22-of-25 passing with 319 yards and 5 of the Eagles' 7 touchdowns. Vilonia receiver Kannon Bartlett logged 10 catches for 201 yards. He also caught three touchdown passes from Myers.