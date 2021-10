WALNUT RIDGE 20, PIGGOTT 14

WALNUT RIDGE -- Walker Ward scored the game-winning touchdown on a 10-yard reception late in the fourth quarter as Walnut Ridge (3-3, 2-1 3A-3) defeated Piggott (0-6, 0-3).

Ward rushed 16 times for 63 yards and a touchdown. Kai Watson threw for 57 yards and a touchdown and had 11 carries for 106 yards.