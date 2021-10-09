WARREN 51, DUMAS 14

DUMAS -- Warren (5-1, 3-0 4A-8) did what it needed to remain undefeated in conference play with a big win against Dumas (2-3, 1-2).

The Lumberjacks scored 34 of their 51 points in the first half, and they got their points in all three facets of the game, scoring at least one touchdown on offense, defense and special teams.

Jared Payne had a 70-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter and Jalin Lee had a 40-yard interception return went for a touchdown in the second.