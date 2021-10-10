North Little Rock notebook

2 lent homes to aid fire-agency training

North Little Rock resident Jenny Gosser Turner will lend two homes she purchased in Scott to the North Little Rock Fire Department.

The homes, part of a property that Turner plans to develop, need to be raised and have been lent to the Fire Department for training, according to a news release.

The Fire Department will use the homes for "in-situation training" such as forcible entry, ventilation, search and rescue and special operations demolition.

Mayor Terry Hartwick and Fire Chief Gerald Tucker will join the Gosser family for a ceremony Monday in Scott.

Tree-lighting event to be held Nov. 9

The lighting ceremony for North Little Rock's holiday tree will take place Nov. 9, the city announced.

The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at Argenta Plaza, and donations of canned food and toiletries for charity will be accepted.

Dazz & Brie set to give free concert

Arkansas musicians Dazz & Brie will perform a free concert at Argenta Plaza from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.

The concert is hosted by the North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The band has performed all over the United States, and one of its songs was featured in Tyler Perry's movie "Nobody's Fool."