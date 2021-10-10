Higher education notebook

4 finalists chosen for chancellor post

A search committee has narrowed the field of candidates for chancellor of the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville to four people, an official said Monday.

University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt said the four people -- who will visit the campus later this month -- are:

• Scott Cook, provost at Madisonville Community College in Madisonville, Ky.

• Jeff Jochems, president and vice chancellor of the Richwood Valley Campus of Ozarks Technical Community College in Missouri for nine years. He retired in 2020.

• Brian Shonk, vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville.

• Randy L. Smith, director of program development, director of emergency management and special adviser to the chief for the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma. He is a previous president and chief executive officer of Sisseton Wahpeton College in Sisseton, S.D.

The finalists' biographies and resumes, with more details about their visits, will be posted at chancellorsearchuaccb.com.

Former Chancellor Deborah Frazier retired May 31. Zachary Perrine, the vice chancellor for student affairs, is interim chancellor.

After the finalists' campus visits and interviews, Bobbitt will make a selection and present his choice to the University of Arkansas System board of trustees for approval.

Schools sign deal for easing transfers

North Arkansas College and Arkansas Tech University signed an agreement Wednesday that will help transition graduates from the two-year college to the four-year university in specified degree programs.

Under the terms of the agreement, North Arkansas College graduates of the following associate degree programs are eligible to transfer to Arkansas Tech for an approved baccalaureate degree program, with full junior classification upon admission.

The corresponding associate and baccalaureate degree programs are:

• Associate of Arts to Bachelor of Arts in organizational leadership.

• Associate of Arts to Bachelor of Science in environmental science.

• Associate of Science in agriculture to Bachelor of Science in agriculture business.

• Associate of Science in agriculture to Bachelor of Science in agriculture, horticulture option.

• Associate of Science in business to Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in business data analytics.

• Associate of Science in criminal justice to Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice and criminology.

• Associate of Science in elementary education to Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

SAU's Bussey Hall restoration finished

Bussey Hall, a women's residence hall that is one of the architectural landmarks on the Southern Arkansas University campus in Magnolia, has been restored.

The project included removing and replacing all attic insulation as well as the roof and some decking.

It also included reinforcing the attic structure; installing new sinks, vanities and cabinetry in each room; refinishing or replacing interior doors; and painting the exterior.

SAU used a $698,060 grant from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council to fund the work. The grant is part of SAU's Love and Loyalty campaign, which seeks to raise $22.275 million. Revitalized facilities is a major focus of the campaign.

Bussey Hall opened on Lane Drive in spring 1951. The building is named after Jesse and Carol Bussey, longtime dining hall directors.

It is part of a historic district that includes Dolph Camp and Peace halls. All three were built between 1949 and 1957 and have been cited as well-preserved examples of academic Colonial Revival architecture. All three structures are listed in a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places.