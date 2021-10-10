65-year term in murder finding

A Mississippi County jury late Thursday found a 30-year-old West Memphis man guilty of second-degree murder.

Circuit Judge Dan Ritchey, following the jury's recommendation, sentenced Perry Lewis McGowan Jr. to 65 years in state prison for the shooting death of Tyangus Mitchell, according to court records. McGowan received 50 years on the murder charge and 15 years for use of a firearm. Jeremy M. Thomas, a deputy prosecutor in the office of Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman, worked the case.

On May 25, 2019, Osceola police responded to a shooting at 321 Poplar St., according to a police report and the prosecutor's office. When officers arrived, they found the 43-year-old Mitchell unresponsive and with two apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency services transported Mitchell to SMC Medical Center in Osceola, where he died.

Mitchell, an Osceola native, was a factory worker who lived in Jonesboro, according to a family obituary.

Authorities arrested McGowan and charged him with first-degree murder and possession of firearms by a certain person, according to court records.

"The cause of the entire altercation was over parking," according to a probable cause affidavit.