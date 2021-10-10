Active covid-19 cases see first increase in a month; hospitalizations still falling

The number of active covid-19 cases in Arkansas increased Saturday for the first time in about a month, according to data published by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Active, or currently infectious, cases had declined every day since Sept. 12, when there were 19,588 active cases statewide. On Saturday, there were 7,833 active cases, an increase of 166 from Friday.

Health Department communications director Meg Mirivel said the decrease in active cases over the past month is "encouraging."

"We will have to see if the increase in active cases today is temporary or becomes a trend," she said in an email. "ADH encourages everyone who is eligible to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and to take other precautions like wearing a mask when appropriate. These important steps help keep our schools, communities, and families healthy and safe."

The number of new cases per day has been fluctuating, according to Health Department data, but overall the pace of the virus's spread has been slowing. On Saturday, the agency reported 887 new cases, 148 more than Friday's increase.

Washington County had the most new cases reported Saturday with 65, while Pulaski County had 60 and Benton County had 54, Mirivel said.

The state has reported 502,405 covid-19 cases since March 2020.

Hospitalizations continue to decrease, with 10 fewer on Saturday than on Friday and with 136 fewer than on Oct. 2. The 553 hospitalized covid-19 patients reported Saturday marked the lowest number in two months, according to Health Department data.

The number of patients in intensive care units remained at 267 from Friday to Saturday, and 171 patients were on ventilators, four fewer than on Friday and 12 fewer than on Oct. 2.

The Health Department on Saturday reported 21 new deaths from covid-19, for a total of 7,831.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson did not release his usual statement on Twitter about Saturday's data, but he has consistently encouraged Arkansans to get vaccinated against the virus.

On Saturday, Health Department data showed that 9,694 more shots had been given, 2,736 more than the state reported Friday but 2,655 less than a week earlier.

The department reported that 72,849 Arkansans have received a third dose of vaccine, an increase of 24,335 in a week. People 65 and older can receive third Pfizer shots, and people with compromised immune systems can receive third Pfizer or Moderna shots.

The Health Department reported that 1,359,599 Arkansans 12 and older are fully immunized against covid-19.