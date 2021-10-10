After a year away, Arkansas State Fair returns Friday

The Arkansas State Fair returns Friday.

It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The previous time it was canceled -- 75 years earlier -- was because of World War II.

Last October, neon rides didn't streak across the night sky. Kids didn't squeal with excitement. People didn't eat 2-foot-long corn dogs.

But all of that is about to change.

"We're going to have a great fair," said Anne Marie Doramus, interim general manager of the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Association. "We're excited to kick off one of Arkansas' greatest traditions, and we'll see y'all there."

The Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show will be held Oct. 15-24 at the fairgrounds in Little Rock.

The Livestock Show was held last year without spectators, but the fair was canceled. That was before coronavirus vaccines were available.

"Vaccinate Arkansas will sponsor a free covid-19 vaccination clinic in the Hall of Industry on both Fridays and Saturdays during the fair," according to a news release from the fair association.

Doramus said 472,308 people attended the State Fair in 2019. That's 800 people shy of the 2015 record.

This year, she's expecting a big turnout.

Around the state, county fairs were held pretty much like normal this year.

"The State Fair is essentially the Super Bowl of all that coming together," said Doramus.

Chris Bacchus, livestock coordinator for the state show, said exhibitions and competitions will feature all the usual animals -- cattle, swine, sheep, goats, poultry and rabbits.

"This year we've got almost 7,500 entries and a little over 1,600 exhibitors," he said.

Bacchus said children who win livestock competitions at the Arkansas State Fair often go on to the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Ky., or to other state fairs.

Bacchus said there will be some more unusual critters for kids to see at the Ag and Action Center, including a "zedonk" (half zebra, half donkey) and a four-horned Jacob sheep.

According to the news release, there is also a "traveling educational bear exhibit" and a petting zoo. (Note: It does not include bears.)

Rides at this year's fair will include the Crazy Mouse roller coaster, Euro slide, Giant Wheel, Mach 3 and Mega Drop. Kiddie rides include Balloon Race, Bumble Bees, Kite Flyer, Lollipop Swings and Spidermania, according to the news release.

There will be 52 food and beverage locations at the fairgrounds, according to the news release. All the usual fare will be available at the fair: corn dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, hamburgers and pizza.

The delicacies will also include Kool-Aid pickles and chicken in an ice cream cone, said Doramus.

Many things will be fried, including Oreos, Twinkies, key lime pie, cheesecake, ice cream, pickles and green tomatoes.

At the Farm Bureau Arts and Crafts Building, competitions include flower arranging, commercial wine and various cooking demonstrations.

There also will be youth talent competitions and fair queen pageants. Although a rodeo is no longer part of the State Fair, a rodeo queen will be crowned on Oct. 17.

Several outdoor concerts will be held during the fair, culminating with Riley Green on Oct. 23. The concerts are free with gate admission.

Regular daily admission at the gate is $12 for adults, $6 for children (ages 6 to 12) and senior adults (age 60 and older) and free to children under 6. Ride bands purchased on-site are $35 each.

Regular fairground parking is $10 per vehicle. Premium parking is available for $20.

More information or to access the State Fair Guide, go to ArkansasStateFair.com.

The current version of the State Fair began in 1938, as Arkansas was trying to emerge from the Great Depression, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. For the first few years, it was held in North Little Rock.

"The economy was in disarray, and the primary cash crop of the state -- cotton -- was in decline," C. Dennis Schick wrote in the encyclopedia article. "In 1937, a survey by the University of Arkansas Agricultural Cooperative Extension Service revealed that livestock would be successful in the state. A group of leaders, who later formed the Arkansas Livestock Show Association, decided to hold a livestock exposition to educate farmers and to promote the new industry."

The first Arkansas Livestock Show -- later changed to the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show -- was held Nov. 9-13, 1938, in North Little Rock.

"Only 17,000 people attended, and the show lost $23,000," wrote Schick. "In 1939, the fair and show were moved back a month, to mid-October, for better weather. In addition to the time change, fair promoters brought in their first celebrity, a young movie star named Roy Rogers. The move worked, leading to celebrities being featured every year since, among them being Western stars such as Gene Autry and musicians such as Johnny Cash."

The fair was canceled in 1944 and 1945 because of World War II, according to the encyclopedia article.

"Heavy rains flooded the fair in 1938, a massive fire damaged the cattle barn and rodeo stadium in 1941, and the military took over the fairground in 1943," according to arkansasheritage.com. "The Arkansas State Legislature and other investors provided funding and the [Arkansas Livestock Show Association] made plans to build two cattle barns, two dairy barns, one pig barn and a rodeo arena."

El Dorado oilman Col. Thomas H. Barton led a campaign to build the indoor arena that bears his name. Construction began on Barton Coliseum in 1947. Two years later, the building was ready for its first rodeo. But more work was needed. Barton Coliseum was officially completed and dedicated in 1952, according to the website.

"Although built as a rodeo arena for the Arkansas State Fair, Barton Coliseum has hosted high school, college and professional basketball games, a local ice hockey team, concerts, circus performances, ice skating shows, wrestling tournaments, monster truck rallies, beauty pageants and much more," according to the website.

