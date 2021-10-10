Aging and mental disorders

In a recent report, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimated that 20 percent of people ages 55 years or older experience some type of mental health issue. The most common conditions include anxiety, severe cognitive impairment, and mood disorders, such as depression or bipolar disorder.

According to the World Health Organization, the most common mental and neurological disorders among people aged 60 and older are dementia and depression, which affect approximately 5 and 7 percent of the world's older population respectively. Anxiety disorders affect approximately 3.8 percent of seniors worldwide.

Depression is the most common mental health problem among older adults and can lead to physical, mental, and social function impairment. Depression also often adversely impacts the course and treatment of chronic diseases, according to the CDC report. Risk factors for late-onset depression include the loss of a spouse, a physical illness, low educational attainment, impaired functional status, and heavy alcohol consumption.

Currently more than 55 million people live with dementia worldwide, according to the World Health Organization, with nearly 10 million new cases reported each year. Dementia results from a variety of diseases and injuries that primarily or secondarily affect the brain. Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute to 60 to 70 percent of cases.

Anxiety is among the most prevalent health problems among older adults, according to the CDC report. Depression and anxiety often occur concurrently, with nearly half of older adults who are diagnosed with major depression also meeting the criteria for anxiety.

Due to population aging, the number of seniors with mental disorders is expected to double by 2030, according to the Pan American Health Organization: "Research suggests that seniors benefit from supportive social connections and close personal relationships but suffer because of disrupted personal ties and loneliness."