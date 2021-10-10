A&M shocks Bama; streak halted at 19

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 on Saturday night to end the Crimson Tide's winning streak at 19 games.

Defending national champion Alabama (5-1, 2-1) had scored 21 consecutive points -- capped by a TD reception and two-point conversion grab by Jameson Williams -- to take a 38-31 lead with five minutes to go.

Texas A&M (4-2, 1-2) tied it at 38 when Zach Calzada connected with Ainias Smith for a 25-yard touchdown strike with three minutes left. Calzada was hit as he threw the strike and had to be helped off the field but returned for the next drive after a visit to the medical tent.

Calzada returned after the Aggies forced a punt to orchestrate the winning drive, highlighted by a 17-yard pass to Isaiah Spiller before Small finished it off to send fans streaming onto the field to celebrate.

Calzada threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns, as the former backup played like a star to take down the reigning champs. Devon Achane returned a kickoff 96 yards for a TD in the third quarter and A&M's defense got after Bryce Young all night.

Alabama hadn't lost since a 48-45 win by Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019.

It's the first time Alabama Coach Nick Saban has lost to one of his assistants after entering the game a perfect 24-0 in those games. He'd beaten Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher four times, the most of any of his former staffers.

Texas A&M also ended Alabama's streak of 100 consecutive wins over unranked teams, dating to a win over Colorado in the 2007 Independence Bowl to cap Saban's first season.

The Aggies entered the season ranked sixth and gunning for Alabama after the Crimson Tide handed them their only loss last season. But by last week it looked as if this would be a lost season for the Aggies after consecutive defeats by Arkansas and Mississippi State sent them tumbling out of the Top 25.

But instead of falling into a bigger hole this week, the Aggies pulled off the upset to snap an eight-game skid against Alabama. It's their first win in the series since Johnny Manziel's spectacular performance led them to a 29-24 win in 2012 on the road when the Crimson Tide was also ranked first.

The 17 1/2-point underdogs gained control of this one early, racing out to a 24-10 halftime lead behind two takeaways and a splendid start by Calzada. A&M's 24 points in the first half were the most Alabama had allowed to an unranked opponent before halftime during Saban's tenure.

Alabama cut the lead to seven when DeMarcco Hellams blocked a punt by Nik Constantinou and King

Mwikuta pounced on it in the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.

But the Aggies took the blow and responded immediately with one of their own. Achane zig-zagged through two waves of defenders and then displayed the elite speed that lets him double as a sprinter on the track team to simply outrun everyone to make it 31-17 with eight minutes left in the third.

Young then capped a 75-yard drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass Williams to cut the lead to 31-24. Williams put his finger to his lips to shush the crowd after the score.

NO. 2 GEORGIA, 34,

NO. 18 AUBURN 10

AUBURN, Ala. -- Stetson Bennett passed for 231 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs past the Tigers for the second consecutive year.

The nation's top defense gave up only its second touchdown of the year for the Bulldogs (6-0, 4-0), who were still without injured starting quarterback JT Daniels. None of that kept Georgia from another comfortable SEC win and a fifth straight in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry.

Bennett completed 14 of 21 passes and hit Ladd McConkey in stride for a 60-yard third-quarter score. He also had a 30-yard run.

Bo Nix completed 21 of 38 passes for 217 yards with an interception off a dropped ball for the Tigers (3-2, 1-1), who entered the game averaging 40 points.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 42, LSU 21

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Will Levis threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores and the Wildcats dominated the Tigers throughout.

Kentucky (6-0, 4-0) and earned a second consecutive win over a conference heavyweight ahead of a matchup at No. 2 Georgia next week.

Levis bounced back from a lackluster stretch to account for three second-half scores alone as Kentucky pulled away to a 35-7 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Penn State transfer sandwiched TD passes of 25, 11 and 3 yards between rushing scores of 5 and 1 yards as the Wildcats outgained the Tigers 475-408.

Levis finished 14 of 17 passing for 145 yards. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

LSU (3-3, 1-2) trailed 21-0 before Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for the first of two TDs midway through the third quarter.

Davis-Price rushed for 147 yards on 22 carries, while quarterback Max Johnson completed 22 of 38 passes for 261 yards and a 41-yard TD to Malik Nabers. LSU star receiver Kayshon Boutte, who entered with nine TD receptions, left the field on a cart after injuring his leg in the fourth quarter.

NO. 20 FLORIDA 42,

VANDERBILT 0

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Emory Jones had a career-high four touchdowns passes, potentially quieting calls for backup Anthony Richardson, and No. 20 Florida routed Vanderbilt.

It was a feel-good victory for the Gators on homecoming after a gut-wrenching loss at Kentucky essentially knocked Coach Dan Mullen's team out of contention in the SEC's Eastern Division.

Florida (4-2, 2-2) won its eighth in a row in the series and its 30th in the last 31 meetings. The Commodores (2-4, 0-2) dropped their 15th consecutive league game.

Jones was the star of this one. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 273 yards, with TD passes to Ja'Quavion Fraziars, Trent Whittemore, Dameon Pierce and Jacob Copeland. Pierce also scored twice more on short runs.

Richardson played sparingly for the second consecutive week. His first pass was intercepted. He returned the following series but ended up giving way to Jones until getting back on the field for mop-up duty in the fourth quarter.

Vanderbilt had several chances to make it more competitive, but Alabama transfer Joseph Bulovas missed three field goals. He was errant from 39, 41 and 33 yards out. The Commodores also had a touchdown overturned when Chris Pierce failed to maintain possession on a fourth-down catch when he hit the ground in the second quarter.

TENNESSEE 45,

SOUTH CAROLINA 20

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Hendon Hooker threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns and ran for one to lead Tennessee to a victory over South Carolina.

The Volunteers (4-2, 2-1) led 35-0 in the second quarter before the Gamecocks (3-3, 0-3) staged a recovery.

Vols' running back Tiyon Evans rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown before leaving midway through the third quarter with an injury.

South Carolina's Kevin Harris scored from a yard out to start the fourth quarter. A missed two-point conversion made the score 38-20. Tennessee's offense generated just 25 offensive yards in the third quarter. Len'Neth Whitehead, replacing the injured Evans at running back, scored Tennessee's last TD from two yards.

Trailing by 31 midway through the third quarter, South Carolina had fourth-and-9 on the Tennessee 44. Punter Kai Kroeger hit wide-open Payton Mangrum with what turned out to be a scoring pass and a 38-14 difference.

Hooker completed 15 of 20 passes for 217 yards and three scores in the first 30 minutes.

As the Vols were leading 28-0 with just under six minutes left in the first half, Evans found a seam up the middle and won the race to the end zone for a 45-yard TD and 35-0 Tennessee lead. With just over 2 minutes left in the half, South Carolina finally got on the board. Luke Doty's 24-yard pass to Dakereon Joyner was the key play in a 75-yard drive that was culminated by a 6-yard run by Harris.

Tennessee's Jalin Hyatt scored the game's first touchdown when he caught a slant from Hooker from three yards to cap a 66-yard drive. Less than three minutes later, Hooker connected with JaVonta Payton from 39 yards for a 14-0 advantage.

MISSOURI 48,

NORTH TEXAS 35

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Tyler Badie rushed for a career-high 217 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Missouri to a victory over North Texas.

Badie is the only player in school history with more than 1,000 career rushing and receiving yards, and he showed his receiving skills in the first quarter with a toe-tap in the end zone while he hauled in 3-yard scoring pass from Connor Bazelak.

He later ripped off a 52-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to help the Tigers (3-3) build a 31-7 halftime lead. Badie averaged 12.8 yards per carry and had four runs of at least 30 yards.

Bazelak completed 21 of 32 passes for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns, including a 41-yard scoring pass to JJ Hester. Dawson Downing put the game away in the final four minutes with a 60-yard touchdown run.

The Mean Green (1-4) outgained Missouri 491-476 but were foiled by three turnovers, including a tipped interception that defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo returned 40 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Austin Aune completed 16 of 26 passes for 305 yards and 4 touchdowns. DeAndre Torrey rushed 24 times for 84 yards and caught a 35-yard touchdown pass.

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) runs for yardage as he's chased by South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Former Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson watches the Jumbotron as his induction into the National Football Foundation and College Hall fo Fame is announced during halftime of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Former Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson holds up a plaque as his induction into the National Football Foundation and College Hall fo Fame is announced during halftime of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Former Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson holds a plaque as his induction into the National Football Foundation and College Hall fo Fame is announced during halftime of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans (8) outruns South Carolina linebacker Damani Staley (30) and defensive lineman Jabari Ellis (99) for a 45-yard touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Former Tennessee linebacker Al Wilson waves to fans as his induction into the National Football Foundation and College Hall fo Fame is announced during halftime of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. To Wilson's left is University of Tennesse Chancellor, Donde Plowman and to his right is National Football Foundation chief operating officer, Matthew Sign.(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans (8) crosses the goal line ahead of South Carolina defensive back Marcellas Dial (24) for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)