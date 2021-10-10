An imperfect storm

Her smiling face caught my eye as I was scanning the obituaries. Hers said she had died peacefully, surrounded by her family.

I would not otherwise have been familiar with M.E., an energetic woman with white hair and glasses, except our paths had intersected for a week in late June when we were both residents, along with 11 other women and two other men, on the seventh floor, aka the Geriatric Psychiatric Ward, of a local hospital.

M.E. was the life of the party on the ward, especially when sporting a silver tiara in celebration of her 80th birthday the fifth day I was there. When her thoughts were lucid, she was sharp like the longtime teacher that she'd been.

But then, like a radio signal that keeps fading in and out, M.E. would be left grasping for words, while often trying to scratch a persistent itch. Clad in a red thermal jacket and her own clothes, she stood out on the ward, populated by other residents primarily wearing hospital-issued burgundy scrubs, and the medical staff--nurses in blue scrubs and orderlies in green scrubs.

I deduced that M.E. was suffering from dementia. Several other residents on the ward seemed similarly afflicted. Others appeared severely depressed, while others exhibited elements of psychosis.

I was there because my blood pressure had reached abnormally high levels, and I was dealing with a mixture of anxiety, depression and a temporary manic state likely fueled by a steroid shot I'd received for a bacterial infection a couple of weeks earlier. One of the physicians who examined me shortly after I was admitted labeled my symptoms "a perfect storm."

I'd first gone to the hospital emergency room mid-morning on the last Thursday in June, where the staff had ruled out a stroke. Besides my high blood pressure, I was having difficulty enunciating my words, aka aphasia. My wife did not feel comfortable taking care of me and felt I needed care in a supervised environment.

Since there were no available beds in the hospital due to covid-19, I signed several forms agreeing to be placed in the ward, ostensibly for overnight observation. Instead, I would be

locked up with the other residents for a week.

My first night, I was placed in a room with M.O., a man like me in age and size. His bald head was covered by a ball cap, his face covered by a gray beard. I was assigned to the bed furthest from the door. Initially, M.O. tried to make small talk, and I tried my best to answer his queries while posing questions of my own.

M.O. was restless. He would get up and out of his bed repeatedly during the next several hours. When he arose, he would trigger the alarm on his bed, which was set to alert the staff whenever a resident got up.

Initially I had difficulty figuring out how to turn off the alarm on M.O.'s bed. But after the second time when an orderly came in and reset the alarm, I figured out which button to push to stop the incessant beeping. M.O. could not grasp the concept.

Besides his restlessness, my conversation with M.O. soon ceased being normal. At one point, he misunderstood what I told him and became agitated. It was then that I realized my situation was more dire than I had thought.

I also realized I was starting over from almost a blank slate. Not only was I having to relearn basic tasks as a result from my "break" from reality; I also had to learn the procedures and protocols required of the residents.

Doors to offices and other rooms on the floor were all locked, except the doors to the residents' rooms. Basic items like toothpaste, mouthwash and a toothbrush had to be requested then returned to the nurses' station after they had been used.

Residents had to adhere to scheduled events including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and showers, which were administered every other day depending upon one's even or odd room number.

After I ran afoul of M.O., the next morning I asked S., the front desk charge nurse, if there were any private rooms. She said the ward was full, but I could be moved to the same room as R.B., a towering man with dark circles under deep-set eyes and a mop of unruly black hair. She said that he was heavily sedated before going to bed and slept soundly through the night. I agreed to her offer.

For the rest of that second day, I rotated between lying in my new room on the bed nearest the window, participating in meal functions at a distance, and doing my best to avoid the other residents.

While I lay on my bed, I prayed constantly, begging Jesus to restore my mental faculties and allow me to relearn my previous skills. Interspersed between my activities were interviews with various doctors, a social worker, a nurse practitioner, and a speech therapist.

From the window in my room, I could see cars, SUVs, and trucks below. I could also see a huge cross on the exterior brick wall outside my room and a statue of Christ in the courtyard below, both from which I drew comfort.

On Saturday the weekend crew came in, and I noticed a slight relaxation of ward rules. One of the orderlies, a woman in green scrubs named N., came into my room to mop the floor. I complimented her on her work ethic. After thanking me, she told me, "You don't belong here."

Throughout the day, I followed the same regimen as before. I also began pacing up and down the hallway alongside two females, A., thin and wearing a baseball cap, and L., with gray hair and whiskers on her chin that reminded me of a billy goat.

On Sunday, my third day in the ward, I asked compassionate front desk charge nurse S. if I could have some paper and a pen. She provided me with both and told me I could go down to the "quiet room" at the opposite end of the hall from my room.

For the next few hours, I wrote in earnest, detailing my circumstances. After I finished, I walked down to the nurses' station, gave my "report" to S. and asked her to read it when she had time. Later that day, she gave it back to me after telling me it was "beautiful."

I then asked her if it might be possible for me to move to the quiet room to sleep, as I had a run-in with R.B. earlier that day in our shared room. He and I had been conversing when he started asking me questions about his background.

He told me he had been in "a bad car wreck" and had been shot. When I tried to empathize with him, he mistook my efforts and accused me of being wrong. His mood darkened, and once again I did not feel safe. I left the room and spent the time when not in the quiet room pacing the halls and doing my best to avoid his menacing glare.

Instead of moving me to the quiet room, S. told me she would move R.B. to the room I had previously shared with M.O. She also informed me of a phone on the wall of the back side of the common area that residents could use throughout the day. I began making calls to my wife and my daughter, imploring them to help me get out.

After being told by the staff that I needed to integrate into group activities, I began doing so. I picked up on methods that were being used to refamiliarize the residents, including a question-and-answer game called Would You Rather, sing-along karaoke, circling hidden words on preprinted sheets, coloring with crayons, and watching old TV series like "Leave It to Beaver," "Gilligan's Island," "Father Knows Best," and "Gunsmoke" that took me back to my childhood. I was touched when R.B. sang along to the words of "Why Me Lord" by Kris Kristofferson.

I also began conversing with B.B., a woman who despite issues with her memory was kind and compassionate. She told me that she, like M.E., had lost her husband a couple of years earlier. I wondered if those losses had contributed to their diminished mental states.

After additional days on the ward including telehealth interviews with the psychiatrist overseeing the ward and the nurse practitioner responsible for my case, I finally received a diagnosis that would facilitate my release. It may also have been hastened by a possible case of covid-19 on the floor, which resulted in efforts by staff over the next few days to release the other patients.

On Thursday morning (July 1), a week after I had been admitted, I took a shower, dressed, and ate breakfast. About 10 a.m., I was escorted by A., an orderly, who told me to open the locked door at the end of the hall. We then stepped into an elevator that took us to the ground floor. When the elevator doors opened, A. walked me to the lobby area where I saw my wife. I was finally free.

Jeff Thatcher is a retired professional communicator and longtime resident of Little Rock.