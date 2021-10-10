Arkansas Achievers

• Tabry Jordan, a criminology major at the University of Arkansas Community College at Rich Mountain, Alyssa Joseph, a biology/pre-med major at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and Jada Simpson, an education major at the University of Central Arkansas, have been selected for a 2021 Debrah Mitchell Academic Incentive Award, the Jack and Jill of America Inc.-Greater Little Rock Chapter has announced. The award provides a $500 scholarship to three minority college students who graduated from an Arkansas high school in 2021.

• Tad Beekman, a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville doctoral student in food science, is one of seven students nationally selected to receive a Meat Industry Suppliers Alliance Foundation scholarship for $10,000. The MISA Foundation is a nonprofit tax-exempt organization formed to nurture, promote and develop state-of-the-art technology and technical information by furthering the education of meat and food science students.

• Marty Matlock, a University of Arkansas, Fayetteville professor, has been named senior adviser for Food Systems Resiliency with Marketing and Regulatory Programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C. In his new role, Matlock will develop and carry out programs to improve the resiliency of food systems in the U.S. Matlock was founding executive director of the UA Resiliency Center and professor in the Biological and Agricultural Engineering Department.

• The Honors College at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has awarded scholarships to 24 freshmen in the Path Program, a mentoring and scholarship initiative that supports exceptional students from under-represented populations. The Class of 2025 is: Emily Becker, Bismarck, computer science; Jaylan Brown, North Little Rock, engineering; Kalina DeRusse, Conway, biological engineering-environmental major; Annah Edwards, Lake Village, biology; Stephanie Escobar, Rogers, political science major; Keiry Flores Aleman, Springdale, pre-dental; Jahilit Flores, Lamar, engineering; Caleb Flores, Midland, Texas, biology; Kennedy Hicks, Little Rock, biology; Treasure Hollis, North Little Rock, pre-med; Kalifa Hulsey, Pine Bluff, architecture ; Ka'Nessa Johnson, Van Buren, business; Sarim Khan, Fort Smith, computer science; Justin Mach, Rogers, computer science; Takoya Marks, Prescott, architecture; Chloe Martinez, Searcy, psychology major; Lauryn Mays, Conway, exploring major; Thomas Miller, North Little Rock, mechanical engineering; Margaret Pedro Milne, Springdale, engineering; Brittney Nguyen, Fort Smith, biochemistry; Karla Reyes, Russellville, pre-med major; Ashanti Salazar, Bentonville, psychology; Raul Sanchez, Jonesboro, chemical engineering; and Iseabaila Scott, Springdale, biochemistry major.

