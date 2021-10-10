Asian influences

A dragon, a wandering flower of Asia and a grasshopper mingled with guests at Wabi Sabi Aldersgate After Dark at Camp Aldersgate on Oct. 1.

Cherry blossoms and colorful paper lanterns created a cheerful Asian tea room, and pagodas set up in a tea garden outside offered welcoming areas for guests to chat, make origami or take in shows by Chinese acrobats, a Japanese fire show or a tae kwon do demonstration.

Guests dined from an Asian buffet, including ramen, steamed buns with Korean barbecue, vegetable eggrolls, matcha cupcakes, Vietnamese coffee sundaes and more.

Camp Aldersgate offers year-round residential, day and weekend programs for children and youth with special needs. The camp allows opportunities for fishing, canoeing, zip-lining, swimming and arts and crafts.

-- Photos and story by Kimberly Dishongh