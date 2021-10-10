Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Story ideas iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
THE YEAR OF THE DRAGON

Asian influences

Wabi Sabi Aldersgate After Dark benefits camp by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 3:11 a.m.
Kai Meador with Chris and Kelly Carmon on 10/1/21 at Wabi Sabi Aldersgate After Dark (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)

A dragon, a wandering flower of Asia and a grasshopper mingled with guests at Wabi Sabi Aldersgate After Dark at Camp Aldersgate on Oct. 1.

Cherry blossoms and colorful paper lanterns created a cheerful Asian tea room, and pagodas set up in a tea garden outside offered welcoming areas for guests to chat, make origami or take in shows by Chinese acrobats, a Japanese fire show or a tae kwon do demonstration.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1010perform/]

Guests dined from an Asian buffet, including ramen, steamed buns with Korean barbecue, vegetable eggrolls, matcha cupcakes, Vietnamese coffee sundaes and more.

Gallery: Wabi Sabi Aldersgate After Dark

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1010camp/]

Camp Aldersgate offers year-round residential, day and weekend programs for children and youth with special needs. The camp allows opportunities for fishing, canoeing, zip-lining, swimming and arts and crafts.

-- Photos and story by Kimberly Dishongh

Print Headline: Asian influences

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT