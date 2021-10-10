BANKRUPTCY REPORT

ALEXANDER Christopher Davis, 17208 Eagle Nest, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
ARKADELPHIA Frederick L. McClure Jr., 708 Hinsley, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kimberly D. McClure, 708 Hinsley, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Megan Diane Goodwin, 401 N. 14th St., Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
BALD KNOB Jimmy Dewayne Varner, 241 Fire Tower Road, Sept.30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Betty Varner, 241 Fire Tower Road, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
BEEBE Catherine Louise Brackins, 206 N. Pecan St., Sept.30, 2021, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Haley M. Burgess, 6201 SW Mallet Road, Apt. 302, Oct 4, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jana Jo Scantlin, 13116 U.S. 72 West, Oct 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
BERRYVILLE Lisa Ann Adams, 1021 CR 406, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE John Benjamin McDaniel, 1717 Chickasawba St., Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
BROOKLAND Terra Shante Williams, 235 N. Oak St., Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Larry James Williams, 235 N. Oak St., Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Christopher Heim, 1100 McNatt Drive, Apt 12, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
Lena Heim, 1100 McNatt Drive, Apt. 12, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
CABOT Brandy Graham, 5 Budford Court, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Shannon Levette Collins, 1139 Herbert St., Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
CECIL Vincent D. Elliott, 1539 W. Ark. 96, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
Virginia L. Elliott, 1539 W. Ark. 96, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Keith Alan Head, 1505 Dogwood Trail, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Wilda Joell Head, 1505 Dogwood Trail, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jon Hunter Capps, 360 Pippinpost Drive, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
DE VALLS BLUFF Faye M. Martin, 965 Martin Road, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
DE WITT Tammie Burley, 202 Schallhorn St., Oct. 4, 2021, Chapter 7.
DESHA Darrell W. Sims, 446 Hulsey St., Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Nancy J. Sims, 446 Hulsey St., Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
DOVER Glenna Charmay Howell, 262 S. Elizabeth St., Oct. 4, 2021, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Cecil Nicholas Delphin Sr., 807 Hawthorne, Oct. 4, 2021, Chapter 13.
FARMINGTON Joni Jean Black, 11209 N. Ark. 170, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Bobby J. Quinn, 1690 Live Oak Drive, Apt. 5, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kyle L. Park, 3824 Tanyard Drive, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
Lindsey A Taylor, 2438 W. Yvonne Drive, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
Earnest T. Williams, 339 Amethyst Court, Apt. 7, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
GASSVILLE Joshua Ray Dauzat, 186 Mountain Loop, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
GENTRY Aaron Lee Patrick, 19212 Jackson Road, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
GLENWOOD Joseph Anthony Price, 10 River View Drive, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
Susan Diane Price, 10 River View Drive, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
GOULD Tivvone Davison, 1310 S. Gould Ave., Oct. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG Obie Oscar Clark Jr., 905 N. Barnes St., Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Audra J. Clark, 905 N. Barnes St., Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
HARRISBURG James Ranzy Covington, 20001 Senteney Road, Oct .5, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tana Dee Covington, 20001 Senteney Road, Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 13.
HEBER SPRINGS Salvatore K. Vazzano, 830 Fergusion Road, Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS SPNWI, LLC, 128 Harmony Park Circle, Ste. 201, Oct. 4, 2021, Chapter 7.
Vonda Marie Gifford, 221 Lookout Point, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Elizabeth Hope Tate, 406 Riley St., Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Derrick Beasley, 3000 John Hardin Drive, Lot 66, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Mary C. Dulaney, 4178 Ark. 349, Lot 31, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Brittney Michelle Hout, 4601 Jettyl Drive, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Adam W. Arnold, 5117 Industrial Dive, Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 13.
Heather King, 5117 Industrial Drive, Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 13.
JUDSONIA Michael Allen Mohr, PO Box 804, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Karen Lee Mohr, PO Box 804, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
LAKE CITY Douglas B. Henderson, 82 Jackson Road, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
LEOLA Nickie Reyna Fite, 1531 Gray Loop, Oct. 4, 2021, Chapter 13.
LINCOLN James Paul Barber, 17701 Bethel Blacktop Road, Oct. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
Sharay Meranda Barber, 17701 Bethel Blacktop Road, Oct. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Tommy L. Hunter, 1118 Apperson St., Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
David Thornton, 12400 Hunters Glen, No. 48, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Pamela Paige, 5 Woods Cove, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Byron Davis, 501 Napa Valley Drive, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
Caron Williams, 9201 Rutgers Drive, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
Sandi Miller, 2 Wild Cherry Court, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
Potondra A. Carruth, 8701 Interstate 30, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
Donna Kay Moore Fudail, 2405 S. Spring St., Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 13.
Monika Johnson, 7 Trent Drive, Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
Joseph B. McCann, 500 Napa Valley, Oct .6, 2021, Chapter 13.
Lisa Michele Simpson, 9712 Cerelle Drive, Oct. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Larry Redmon, 21100 McPherson Road, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
Daniel F. Nichols Jr., 7119 Hicks Road, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
MABLEVALE Devin L .Williams, 6907 Russwood Lane, Oct. 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Alanda T. Jones, 925 Spruce St., Oct. 4, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jacqueline M. Anderson, 1621 Howard Street, Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
MAUMELLE Roy C. Andrews, 3 Monarch Drive, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
Amelia J. Andrews, 3 Monarch Drive, Oct 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
MELBOURNE Bodie Tatum Richardson, PO Box 1104, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
MENA Rodney B. Jacobs, 806 Hickory Ave, Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
MONTICELLO Lakisa Rice, 940 N. Chester St., Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
Eric L. Phillips, 156 Grizzell Lane, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Erik Alan Thompson, 107 42nd Place, Apt. B, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 7.
Keith LaDarryl Benson, 5012 Oaklawn Drive, Oct. 3, 2021, Chapter 13.
Richard Dewberry, 3900 McCain Park Drive, Oct. 4, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kenrossie Dorrough Sr., 2011 Aztec Drive, Apt. 1504, Oct. 4, 2021, Chapter 7.
Saundra K Sheard, 2301 Division St., Apt. 402, Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Shirley Ann Collier, 908 McPherson St., Sept.30, 2021, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Nacosha Moneik Sims, 1101 S. Hemlock St., Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Courtney Lashay Rice, 220 Haynes, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Annie Ryan Hill, 4103 W. 13th Ave., Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
Lashuna Janae Davis, 6106 Indian Hills Drive, Oct. 2, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kenneth Ray Banister, 609 S. Wisconsin, Apt 42, Oct. 2, 2021, Chapter 13.
Darrick Dunn Sr., 1103 S. Dakota St., Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
Sharon Denise Smith, 2602 Patricia St, Oct. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
RECTOR Billy Wilford Emerline II, 1136 County Road 431, Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
REDFIELD Fred L. Bartlett, 718 Dogwood Road, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Patricia Alexandra Sanders, PO Box 171, Oct. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
RISON Joseph Edward Green, 50 Friendship Cemetery Road, Oct. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Stephen DeMaura, 4601 W. Bayberry Place, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Amy DeMaura, 4601 W. Bayberry Place, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Jose Delgado Lopez, 502 N. Seventh St., Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
Maria De Jesus Lopez, 502 N. Seventh St., Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Edward Glenn Hamil, 704 N. Pine, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Aelena Mae Hamil, 704 N. Pine, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Samantha Erb, 14 Deerwood Drive, Sept.30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Thomas David Guy, 607 Amy Lane, Oct 4, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jaclyn Jeanne Guy, 607 Amy Lane, Oct 4, 2021, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD James L. Freeman, 8405 Easy Street, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Darla V Freeman, 8405 Easy Street, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
SOUTHSIDE Dustin K. Kirker, 79 Jones Drive, Oct. 4, 2021, Chapter 7.
Alicia R. Kirker, 79 Jones Drive, Oct. 4, 2021, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Abril Graciela Caldera Diaz, 1635 Lester Cove, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
STEPHENS Stephanie Michelle Turner, 330 N. Smith St., Oct .6, 2021, Chapter 7.
STUTTGART Charles Hogan, 1107 E. 21st, Apt. 2B, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
George James, 418 W. 10th, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
Kelly James, 418 W. 10th, Oct. 1, 2021, Chapter 13.
Christopher J. Eagle, 1705 S. Main St., Oct 6, 2021, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN John Stone, 2005 Scarlet Oak Drive, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Melinda Stone, 2005 Scarlet Oak Drive, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 13.
Roland C. Forand, 404 Azure Hills Drive, Sept.30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Melissa G. Forand, 404 Azure Hills Drive, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Whitney Nicole Walter, 4149 Bond Special Road, Sept.30, 2021, Chapter 7.
Brett Floyd Walter, 4149 Bond Special Road, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
WARD Fawna Padilla, 307 W. Fourth St., Oct. 5, 2021, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Robert Nelson Spencer Sr., 515 Highland Drive, Sept. 30, 2021, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Bonnie Marlene Davis, 2000 Raleigh Cove, Apt. B, Oct. 6, 2021, Chapter 13.