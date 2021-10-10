Benefit backs Bigs, Littles

Susan Chase and Johnny Bakker of the Chase Family Foundation welcomed supporters to the sixth Help the Girls bra and undergarment drive to help area women's shelters Sept. 30 at Springdale Country Club.

The donations will go to residents at Peace at Home Family Shelter and Northwest Arkansas Women's Shelter -- and this year will also go to 7 Hills Homeless Center and VFW. Johnny tells me the drives have helped the group supply the shelters with more than 4,600 bras and other undergarments.

Those helping the foundation with foundation garments included Mary Payne, Bridget Schultz, Erika Nalley, Angela Ryan, Melissa Banks, Stacy Brehman, Mia Caporaso and Lauren Barber.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas backers gathered that same evening for the youth mentoring organization's annual Big Event at Osage House in Cave Springs. Kerry Robinson and Laura Rush served as hosts for the event.

Organizers say: "The program featured guest speakers with Board Member, Joseph Obiri, and Big Family, Sonia and Darryl Spinks, sharing their stories and experiences being a Big Family. Nestlé was the signature sponsor for the evening, and the event was presented by General Mills and Unilever." The group honored Kelly Westeen and Jada as this year's "Big and Little of the Year."

Proceeds from the benefit "support the 250 active mentoring relationships and 461 children that Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas has served this year. As our area continues to grow we are seeing a larger need of mentors for children facing adversity; a caring adult who will help to ignite their fullest potential, enabling them to be confident and capable members of our society."

Brooke Allen, development director, tells me a Big Business Brunch is next up for them Oct. 28 at 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Corey Bender and Jason Fremstad will host this installment of the brunch series that features speakers who "discuss all things Walmart and Sam's Club in a lunch and learn format." Bender is merchandising vice president of household chemicals at Walmart and Fremstad is Walmart vice president of adult beverage. Allen adds that the event is private but sponsorships are available.

The backing Bigs and Littles included Rachelle Moore, Katie Holley, Liz Monnin, Shelby and Josh Manning, Alex and Drew Stoner, Alisha and Dan Keefer, Jessica and Jamie Willis, Rob and Jen Gelbach, Meredyth and Matthew Malone, Ashley Garske, Mike Klaas, Emily and Jacob Pfeifer, Kirsten James, Caleb Gray, Johnathan Rojo and Adam Corrall, Max Bradley, Emily and Pete Mort, Roni Lowrie, Grace Dilday and Jody Dilday.

Johnny Bakker and Susan Chase welcome supporters to Help the Girls on Sept. 30 at the Springdale Country Club. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Shelby and Josh Manning (from left) visit with Alex and Drew Stoner at the Big Event. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Alisha and Dan Keefer (from left), Jessica and Jamie Willis and Rob and Jen Gelbach gather at the Big Event. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Mary Payne (from left), Bridget Schultz and Erika Nalley gather at Help the Girls. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Angely Ryan (left) Melissa Banks enjoy Help the Girls. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Meredyth and Matthew Malone (from left), Ashley Garske, Mike Klaas, Emily and Jacob Pfeifer, Kirsten James, Caleb Gray, Johnathan Rojo and Adam Corrall gather at the Big Event. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Max Bradley (from left), Emily and Pete Mort and Roni Lowrie enjoy the Big Event. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Grace Dilday (left) and Jody Dilday attend the Big Event. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)