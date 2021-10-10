Best-sellers

Fiction

BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU by Sally Rooney. A novelist, a warehouse worker, an editorial assistant and a political adviser deal with changes.

VINCE FLYNN: ENEMY AT THE GATES by Kyle Mills. Anthony Cook, an autocratic president, distrusts Mitch Rapp, who is working to uncover a traitor.

BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.

UNDER THE WHISPERING DOOR by TJ Klune. When given seven days to cross over, Wallace tries to pack in a lifetime's worth of living in that week.

HARLEM SHUFFLE by Colson Whitehead. Ray Carney, a family man who sells furniture on 125th Street, gets a new clientele made up of vicious and unsavory characters.

THE JAILHOUSE LAWYER by James Patterson and Nancy Allen. A young lawyer winds up in an Alabama jail that remains mysteriously crowded.

APPLES NEVER FALL by Liane Moriarty. The Delaney siblings suspect their father of causing the disappearance of their mother.

8 BEWILDERMENT by Richard Powers. An astrobiologist and single father learns of a neurofeedback treatment that may improve his son's emotional control.

DAUGHTER OF THE MORNING STAR by Craig Johnson. The 17th book in the Longmire Mystery series. A player on the Lame Deer Lady Stars High School basketball team receives threats.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

Nonfiction

PERIL by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. The Washington Post journalists detail the dangers and challenges during the transition to the Biden presidency.

VANDERBILT by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe. The CNN host and descendant of the Vanderbilt family charts the rise and fall of this American dynasty.

AMERICAN MARXISM by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.

YOURS CRUELLY, ELVIRA by Cassandra Peterson. The actress details the moments from her life and career that shaped the creation of her character Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

UNCONTROLLED SPREAD by Scott Gottlieb. The former FDA commissioner assesses America's covid-19 response and prescribes ways to prepare for other pandemics.

YOU GOT ANYTHING STRONGER? by Gabrielle Union with Kevin Carr O'Leary. The actress shares some of the challenges and changes she has faced in recent years.

COUNTDOWN BIN LADEN by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss. The intelligence gathering, security strategizing and military planning during the final eight months of the pursuit of Osama bin Laden.

FUZZ by Mary Roach. An exploration of disciplinary actions and preventative measures occurring at the intersection of human behavior and wildlife biology.

THE SPECKLED BEAUTY by Rick Bragg. The Pulitzer Prize-winning author recounts the impact an ill-behaved stray dog had on him during an uncertain time.