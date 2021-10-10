Bigger And Better: Van Buren's Center for Art becomes Arts On Main

Between 5 and 6 p.m. on Oct. 16, patrons of the Center for Art & Education will remember the joys and accomplishments of the past half-century, view the Salon Show hanging on its walls and then turn out the lights at its home at 104 N. 13th St. in Van Buren.

It is a farewell of sorts, but not a cause for dismay. The party -- and the arts center -- will move on to 415 Main St., where the 501(c)3 nonprofit will be rebranded Arts On Main. The evening will conclude with food, drinks, live music and swing dancing, but the expansion of Arts On Main is only just beginning.

"The new facility will allow the art center to increase its program offerings significantly," says Executive Director Jane Owen. "There will be four gallery spaces with additional wall space available throughout the building, and on the second floor there will classroom studios, staff offices and a library. There will also be a culinary arts studio/kitchen and a multi-purpose studio. A separate building in the garden area will provide two 'dirty' studio spaces, one of which will be a pottery/ceramics workshop. Every space will be filled with intentional art learning experiences that will engage all the senses and [will be] handicapped accessible."

For most of 50 years, the Center for Art & Education "has served the people of the Arkansas River Valley by hosting art and cultural exhibits and events, promoting art education, and providing a venue for local artists," says Terri Burt, the organization's marketing manager. "We strive to create art experiences that improve the lives of children and adults through art programs that are presented at schools, in adult centers, in our studio, in traveling art classes and exhibitions. These events impact the lives of more than 5,000 residents each year.

"We conduct art classes for all ages and skills through workshops and classes such as the K-12 afterschool program, adult workshops and classes, children's theater program, artist lectures and demos, artist studio tours and art exhibitions," Burt goes on. "We sponsor the River Valley Student Art Competition and an annual adult art competition. Both events are juried, and awards are given. We serve all ages, preschool to seniors."

But still, Owen and Burt agree, there was opportunity to do more.

"Arts On Main will offer new programs in the culinary arts, ceramics and additional nightlife activities with evening and weekend art programs," Burt explains. "Anyone can drop in and enjoy free art experiences."

"The Center's presence in the Van Buren Main Street Historic District will mean that it will be highly visible, easy to find and appealing," Owen says. Arts On Main will also take over management of the King Opera House, which is next door to the new location, and she expects both to "enjoy the synergies of being a part of the community's vibrant, historic downtown" and contribute to that "vitality."

While Arts On Main will continue its past offerings, among the new opportunities, Burt and Owen are perhaps the most excited about the Culinary Arts Studio.

"Plans are to provide culinary classes in the new facility's kitchen, as well as it serving as a warming and serving kitchen for community events at the new Center," Owen explains. "The classes will be based on seasonal themes and will be taught by local chefs, several of whom have already committed to conducting classes. Classes would be open to and designed for children, adults, families and couples. The space will also be used for corporate team-building events and private parties. This space is expected to be a profit center for CAE and will draw people in who might otherwise not visit an art center."

Burt says the arts center will be moved into the new location by the end of 2021 and will reopen in January 2022 as Arts On Main.

Located on Main Street in downtown Van Buren, the new Arts On Main will share location and synergy with its neighbor, the historic King Opera House. (Courtesy Image)

“Arts On Main will offer new programs in the culinary arts, ceramics and additional nightlife activities with evening and weekend art programs,” says spokeswoman Terri Burt. “Anyone can drop in and enjoy free art experiences.” (Courtesy Image)