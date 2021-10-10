Birth Announcements

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Sept. 29

DeAirrane Carter and Kendall Garner, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 1

Madolyn Atkins, McCrory, son.

David Howard and Serenity Shores, Little Rock, daughter.

Grant and Katrina McPherson, Benton, daughter.

Oct. 2

Steven and Hannah Rutherford, Little Rock, daughter.

Tevis Carolina Jr. and Shaundreka Chatman, North Little Rock, daughter.

John and Elizabeth Bynum, Little Rock, son.

Oct. 4

Zach and Audrey Cason, Little Rock, son.

Patrick Brown and Charlene Battles, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 5

Wylie Mavity and Ashley Gonyea, Cabot, son.

Eric and Natalie Johansson, Sherwood, daughter.

Oct. 7

Nickolas and Rebecca Davis, Austin, son.