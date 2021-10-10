Birth Announcements

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
Sept. 29
DeAirrane Carter and Kendall Garner, Little Rock, daughter.
Oct. 1
Madolyn Atkins, McCrory, son.
David Howard and Serenity Shores, Little Rock, daughter.
Grant and Katrina McPherson, Benton, daughter.
Oct. 2
Steven and Hannah Rutherford, Little Rock, daughter.
Tevis Carolina Jr. and Shaundreka Chatman, North Little Rock, daughter.
John and Elizabeth Bynum, Little Rock, son.
Oct. 4
Zach and Audrey Cason, Little Rock, son.
Patrick Brown and Charlene Battles, Little Rock, daughter.
Oct. 5
Wylie Mavity and Ashley Gonyea, Cabot, son.
Eric and Natalie Johansson, Sherwood, daughter.
Oct. 7
Nickolas and Rebecca Davis, Austin, son.