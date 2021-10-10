Brittany Marie Paap Jaymes Zackary Bill Herrington

Brittany Marie Paap and Jaymes Zackary Bill Herrington exchanged marriage vows at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the home of the groom's father. Janice Ward officiated.

Jeannie and Chris Paap of Jacksonville are the parents of the bride. She is the granddaughter of Frances and Carroll D. Sipes and Denne and Don Null, all of Jacksonville.

Parents of the groom are Margaret Ashcraft of Arkadelphia and James Herrington of Alexander. His grandparents are the late Juanita and Bill Herrington of Rison and the late Mary Frances and James T. Copeland of Arkadelphia.

The ceremony site was decorated with white roses.

Escorted by her father, the bride wore a sleeveless lace gown with a V-neckline. The fit-and-flare skirt extended to a chapel-length train.

Felicia Amanda Paap of Cabot, sister-in-law of the bride, was matron of honor. The father of the groom was best man.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in nursing from Midwestern State University and is a registered nurse at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The groom has a bachelor's degree in nursing from Arkansas Tech University and is also a registered nurse at UAMS.

The couple will make their home in Bryant.