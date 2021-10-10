Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Corco Construction, 18714 Denny Road, Little Rock, $787,000.

Cathy HJF Architects, 19301 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $300,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Jeff Fuller Homes, 5912 N. Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, $875,000

Jim Pace Homes, 39 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $400,000.

Jim Pace Homes, 35 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $350,000.

Jim Pace Homes, 42 Corlay Drive, Little Rock, $335,000.

Two Moon Design, 1714 N. Palm St., Little Rock, $180,000.

Sunpro Solar, 300 Beckwood Drive, Little Rock, $120,974.