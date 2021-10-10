No headline

Some obituaries may appear in certain editions of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and not in others. This list shows the names of all people whose obituaries are in at least one edition. For obituaries not in this edition, please see our website, Arkansas Online, at arkansasonline.com/obituaries/.
PULASKI COUNTY
Janice Barbara Askew, 71, of Little Rock.
Naomi Baker, 94, of Hensley.
Anthony Beckton, 88, of Little Rock.
Joyce Caldwell, 85, of North Little Rock.
Betty Jean Chapman, 94, of Little Rock.
Gilbert Greene Cornwell, Jr., 77, of North Little Rock.
Hozie w Ervin, Sr., 83, of Little Rock.
Larry Eugene Green, 62, of Maumelle.
Adrian H Greene, 67, Maumelle.
Edward Lee Shoup, 88, of North Little Rock.
Vivian Rose Comic Webb, 69, of North Little Rock.
Chris West, 70, of North Little Rock.
Yun Chi Yeh, 90, of Little Rock.
ELSEWHERE IN ARKANSAS
BENTON
Ishmael (Ish) Edmond McCray III, 70.
CHERRY VALLEY
O'Linda Angela (Kemp) Davis, 72.
ELKINS
Charles Eugene Brink, 90.
ELM SPRINGS
Laura Lee Downum, 66.
FAYETTEVILLE
Vinna Eyvone Cannon, 53.
Gary Wayne Hill, 73.
John Edward Nalley, 50.
FORT SMITH
Robert Morgan Powell, 87.
GARFIELD
Wesley Lance Matthews, 51.
GENTRY
Nellie Nadine Holland, 86.
HAMBURG
Earlene Livingston, 81.
HIGDEN
Douglas Hault, 54.
HUMPHREY
Marvin Hendersib, 101.
MABELVALE
Lori Lavonn Hays, 59.
MALVERN
Joyce Hassen, 89.
MANILA
Billy Francis McKaskle Sr., 84.
MARIANNA
Charles Thomas Whitehead, 62.
MCCRORY
Mary Magdalene Wiggins Frymire, 78.
MORRILTON
Mary Ellen Gray Cheek, 87.
PARIS
Kenneth James Case, 50.
PRAIRIE GROVE
Joanne Dolan, 94.
QUITMAN
Nancy Willine (Barr) Hall, 85.
ROGERS
Jack R Lewis, 75.
Richard Norman Misenhimer, 73.
SEARCY
Helen L Walls, 86.
SHERIDAN
Eva Nadine Henderson, 66.
SHERRILL
Bret Barrett, 63.
SILOAM SPRINGS
Melody Lorayne Bonding, 56.
Vivian Lynn Bookout, 70.
SPRINGDALE
Lisa Case, 55.
Kenneth Wiley Spencer, 72.
OUT-OF-STATE
CHICAGO, Ill.
Cullen "Jackie" Fletcher, Jr., 77.
COLCORD, Okla.
Billy Dean Glenn, 86.
ARLINGTON, Texas
Freddie Mac Harrison, 78.
AZEL, Texas
Tom Delva Smith, 78.