ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Chamber concert honors Price at Clinton Center

Arkansas Symphony musicians will be "Celebrating Florence Price" for the first concert of the orchestra's 2021-22 River Rhapsodies Chamber Music season, 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock.

Pianist Linda Holzer joins the orchestra's Sandy McDonald and Leanne Day-Simpson, violins; Katherine Reynolds, viola; and Rafael Leon, cello, for the Arkansas premiere of Price's "Piano Quintet No. 2" in a minor. Reynolds and the Quapaw Quartet — Meredith Maddox Hicks and Charlotte Crosmer, violins; Timothy MacDuff, viola; and David Gerstein, cello — will play the "String Quintet No. 2" in E-flat major by Max Bruch. And violinist Kiril Laskarov and pianist Mary Scott Smith will play Johannes Brahms' "Violin Sonata No. 2" in A major, op. 100.

Price, a Little Rock native, is a focus of much of the orchestra's programming this season and of its Opus Ball in November, dedicated to "Honoring the Life and Music of Florence Price."

Tickets are $26, $10 for students and active duty military. Patrons are required to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth and show proof of covid-19 vaccination. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.

Rogers exhibit

"Pel-Freez: 110 Years of Food and Science," marking the 110th anniversary of the Rogers food company, goes on display Saturday at the Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. at Cherry Street, Rogers.

The Pelphrey and Dubbell families built Pel-Freez from a small, family rabbit meat-processing company into the nation's largest producer of rabbit meat. Since the 1950s they have also supplied animal tissues for medical science research and diagnostics, now the company's largest revenue source. The Dubbell family sold the company in 2020 to Mercure Capital.

The exhibit, which features photographs, advertisement memorabilia, biological samples and lab equipment, will remain up through Dec. 18. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is free. Call (479) 621-1154 or visit rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

Nine artists talk

Fenix Arts, 150 Skyline Drive, Millar Lodge, Fayetteville, will host an artist talk, 7 p.m. Friday, featuring the nine artists — Cindy Arsaga, Laurie Foster, Danielle Hatch, Pat Hennon, Aimee Papazian, Martha Guirl-Phillips, Barbara Satterfield, Dolores Justus and Elizabeth Weber — represented in the Fenix Arts exhibition "Resilient Together: The Artist's Journey Through Liminal Space," on display through Oct. 18. Admission is free. Masks will be required. Visit facebook.com/fenixfayettevilleart.