Club news: Hikers go to Thunder Canyon Falls

Democrats

The Democratic Party of Benton County will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 via Zoom. For the Zoom link, email the club.

Information: Email benton@arkdems.org or bentonsecretary@arkdems.org.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The panel of experts will include Woody Ogden and Pete Opland. There will be an email address on the website for people to submit questions in advance.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Astronomers

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society will hold its Fall Astro Festival starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. The event will include Fall Astro Crafts (to show and/or sell), a film festival featuring the movie "Galileo's Battle for the Heavens," and participants will all appear as guests on the Zoom program "Global Star Party" with Scott Roberts and Explorer Scientific.

The public is invited.

Information: (928) 651-0334.

Writers & Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at Java Dudes Coffee House in Rogers. There will be a short local authors conversation and a writing workshop on "Finding Your Muse."

Bring your writing journal, notebook, book or other prose or poetry to share.

RSVP to reserve a spot.

Information: (608) 642-1294, email bvillagewriters@gmail.com or joanbarrettroberts@gmail.com.

Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike Oct. 13 to Paige, Broadwater and Thunder Canyon Falls near Compton. This is an out-and-back hike of five miles, with three creek crossings. The Thunder Canyon falls trail destination of the hike is narrow and usually slick. Boot traction aids like Yaktrax are helpful there.

Meet at the Buffalo Outdoor Center, 4699 AR-43, Ponca, at 8:45 a.m. At 9 a.m., hikers will drive to the trailhead on NC2660 near Compton. There are 2.1 miles of gravel road involved to get to the trailhead. High clearance vehicles are recommended.

Information: Bev Munstermann, trail boss, at (479) 721-2193, munster@olemac.net or bvhikingclub.com.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Oct. 14 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. Molly Rawn will speak on the CycloCross Bike Competition. Lunch is $15. There will be a Zoom link if interested; email the club for Zoom information.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

VFW 2952

VFW Post 2952 of Springdale/Fayetteville will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on 48th Street in Springdale. The VA will host a flu and covid shot clinic before the meeting beginning at 6 p.m. for all veterans. At the business meeting there will be discussion on the building and Veterans Day events.

Information: (479) 601-5539.

Bibliophiles

The Friends of the Bentonville Public Library will hold a fall pop-up book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 on the library veranda at 405 S. Main St.

The sale will feature books for children and adult fiction and nonfiction, as well as CDs and DVDs. All funds raised are used in support of library programs and activities.

Information: Email mlosapio@live.com.

Orchids

Orchid Society of the Ozarks' annual Orchid Auction will be held with the preview at noon and auction at 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Agri Park pavilion in Fayetteville.

Blooming exotic plants from around the world will be available for bidding. Anyone interested in growing orchids is welcome to attend.

The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and their culture. Monthly raffles for members and occasional public auctions offer affordable orchids and supplies for new and experienced growers.

Information: (479) 310-9444 or oso-web.org.

Bass

Northwest Arkansas Striped Bass Association has elected to discontinue in-person meetings until further notice. Current members will be notified by email when meetings are resumed.

Information: (479) 295-0231 or nwastriperwalleye.com.

Sojourners 551

Arkansas Post 551 of the National Sojourners is seeking participants in an essay contest. The contest is open to students currently in ninth- to 12th-grade, including homeschooled students. The essay should be typed, 300-500 words long and include a word count.

Recovery from the challenges of 2020 and 2021 will require each of us to examine what we believe and how each of us will make a difference in our country. As a young adult, what have you learned this past year that will help you overcome the challenges in the future?

Essays should be submitted to Arkansas Post 551 by Dec. 15 with an authorized cover sheet. Each chapter will choose three essays to submit to National Sojourners Headquarters.

Prizes range from $1,000 to $3,000 and a National Sojourners Plaque. Contact Post 551 for complete rules.

Information: (479) 601-5539.

The Ko-ko-ci Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 via Zoom. Guest speaker will be Dr. Joshua Lynch, assistant professor, Arkansas Tech University. He will present “Functional Adaptation in Late Pleistocene Hunting Toolkits.” Call (479) 283-5720 for zoom meeting information. Courtesy photo

Joshua Lynch