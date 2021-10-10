Corral applies hindsight to forget about 2020 loss

The Arkansas Razorbacks didn't need Matt Corral to throw seven interceptions on Saturday.

Just one probably would have done it. Two at the most and the University of Arkansas would have beaten Ole Miss.

But Corral, the Ole Miss junior quarterback who threw six interceptions against Arkansas last season, didn't give the Razorbacks any help.

Corral didn't throw an interception and passed and ran the Rebels to a 52-51 victory over Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

"I mean, it's crazy to think what that game would be without him," Rebels Coach Lane Kiffin said. "The guy threw the ball lights out, ran the ball against a really good run defense for almost 100 yards rushing."

When the Razorbacks beat the Rebels 33-21 last season in Fayetteville, they had interception returns for touchdowns by safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Grant Morgan.

On Saturday, Corral completed 14 of 21 passes for 287 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also rushed 15 times for 94 yards and 2 touchdowns and ran for a two-point conversion to help the Rebels overcome a missed extra point.

"I thought he played great," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "No turnovers. When they got a little behind us, his throws were on the money."

Corral had touchdown passes of 67 yards to Dontario Dumas and 68 yards to Braylon Sanders and also had a 59-yard pass to Sanders that set up a touchdown.

The big pass plays, Corral said, were possible because the Rebels rushed 49 times for 324 yards.

"That's exactly why we got those shots up," Corral said. "Their safeties stayed tight and were jumping everything because we were running, running, running. And then we took shots when they didn't expect it."

Corral had a 32-yard run negated by a penalty, but he still averaged 6.2 yards and wasn't sacked.

"We couldn't get him on the ground," Pittman said. "Any time that we had an opportunity when it was one-on-one to tackle him, we couldn't."

Pittman wasn't surprised by Corral's performance.

"We knew we'd probably get a really good effort out of him, A, because we've seen that on film and then B, because of the situation last year when he threw a lot of picks," Pittman said. "But he's a competitor and a really, really good football player.

"They've got a good football team and a lot of it hinges on Corral."

Corral, who has passed for 6,426 yards and 49 touchdowns with 18 interceptions in 29 games at Ole Miss, said playing Arkansas on Saturday wasn't personal to him or about revenge for last season.

"Yeah it was a big game, but it was a big game because it was the next one," he said. "We had to do our job and we did our job.

"We got the win and we did what we were supposed to do. I didn't do anything different leading up to this week. Just treated it like any other game."

What differed about Corral's approach from a year ago is that he was patient and didn't force passes into Arkansas' coverages. He had plenty of practice going against the Razorbacks' scheme of dropping eight men after opponents copied what Arkansas did last season.

"After the Arkansas game, everybody did that," Corral said. "It was just learning from that game and understanding the type of defense they run, and that you've got all 11 eyes on you. You can't window shop."

Corral said he learned from the Razorbacks that he couldn't try to move one defender off a spot, because another would be there to get an interception.

"It's understanding coverages," he said. "They did a good job of disguising here and there, but for the most part our coaches did a heck of a job from up top [in the press box] realizing what it was."

Arkansas senior linebacker Hayden Henry said Corral's improvement was evident.

"Honestly, he's gotten a lot better even from last year," Henry said. "He's a lot smarter, he protects the ball.

"He doesn't give the ball to the other team, he checks down to his running backs a lot more and then creates plays with his legs when he needs to.

"He's a great player for them, and people are going to have problems with him the rest of the year."

Corral said Kiffin talked to him this week about not trying to do too much against Arkansas because of what happened last year.

"Coach Kiffin said to drop everybody's ego," Corral said. "He wasn't just talking to me, but the shoe fits for me on that."

Corral said the game plan on offense was focused on running the ball, not his passing. He said he expected to personally run the ball well as he did on Saturday.

"We put those in all week for this team," Corral said of his running plays.

Corral's touchdown pass to Sanders gave Ole Miss a 52-45 lead with 1:07 left, but Arkansas pulled within 52-51 on KJ Jefferson's touchdown pass to Warren Thompson with one second left when the ball was snapped.

Jefferson then threw incomplete on a two-point try.

"It was hectic at the end for sure," Corral said. "Down to the last second and them having the ball in their hands, as an offense you don't really like that.

"You want it to be on you to win the game. But it was a great game and it was a good team win for us."