Detours for bridge near Blytheville set

Work to remove and replace a bridge on Arkansas 151 near Blytheville in Mississippi County will require detours beginning Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The bridge over Ditch No. 13 south of Blytheville will require closing Arkansas 151 at the Arkansas 148 and Mississippi County Road 246 intersections beginning at 8 a.m., weather permitting. The closing will remain in place until the work is finished, or about five weeks.

Except for crossing the bridge, local traffic will be permitted and Arkansas 148 and Mississippi County Road 791 will have signs as a detour route for through traffic, the department said. Orange barrels, cones, message boards and signs will control traffic.