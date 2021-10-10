Driving Away Hunger event raises $48,900

A crowd fit for a feast showed for Potluck Food Rescue's resumption of its annual fundraiser, Driving Away Hunger, Sept. 30 at the Rail Yard in Little Rock's East Village.

Jan Hundley and Linda Newbern chaired the event, at which guests mingled on the grounds and enjoyed samples from such area restaurants as Taziki's, Petit & Keet, Trio's, Count Porkula, Caio Baci, South on Main and Cypress Social. The Hounds provided a live-music backdrop.

Driving Away Hunger raises money for Potluck's efforts to save prepared food from being wasted and use it to feed hungry people in Arkansas. Rescued food is distributed free of charge to various nonprofit community food programs.

The Sept. 30 edition drew $48,900 -- $13,900 over its goal of $35,000, according to Sylvia Blain, Potluck executive director.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams