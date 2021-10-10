Fall fundraiser

A cool crisp evening and decorations of pumpkins, gourds and autumn colored floral arrangements set the tone Sept. 24 for Lettuce Grow, a fundraiser for St. Joseph Center in North Little Rock.

The event on the historic grounds of the former orphanage included music by Fonky Donkey and tours of the building and gardens and saying hello to the center's farm animals. A silent auction featured items from local artists and merchants.

A Rosemary Margarita was the signature drink and guests received boxed dinners with a barbeque pork slider, quinoa tabouli, red pepper humus, charcuterie, spiced pecans and grapes. Dessert included oatmeal cookies and Loblolly ice cream.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins